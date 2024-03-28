‘I Was In Pretty Bad Shape Yesterday’: Wyndham Clark Suffers Back Injury During A Workout, But Will Play The Houston Open Nonetheless

Mar 17, 2024; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Wyndham Clark waits to play on the 3rd green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark’s consistency and dedication at the PGA Tour tournaments have become the talk of the town. Yet another instance comes to light as Clark desperately aims to play at the Houston Open despite having a back injury during a workout session. Before the Houston Open, the reigning US Open champion played at the Players Championship, where he finished at T2 after missing the trophy to Scottie Scheffler by one point.

Following that, Clark decided to move on from the Players and is trying to wrap up his unfinished business at the Mexico-based event. His next target remains the trophy of the Houston Open and no injury can hold the player back. Reflecting on the same, Clark spoke his heart out!

Wyndham Clark Is Desperate To Play At The Houston Open

In a press conference, Wyndham shared that he suffered some injury before the event at Memorial Park but since he was getting better, he’d be playing at the PGAT tournament.

“Unfortunately suffered a little bit of a back injury earlier this week…So I’m kind of nursing that, but it’s loosening up and I was able to hit some shots today, so I’m looking forward to teeing it tomorrow.”

The injury took place at Scottsdale, where Clark resides and works out regularly. He continued to talk about the nature of the injury.

“Body’s been really healthy and I just got caught in an awkward spot doing a lift and back went…It’s not something that happens regularly, but it happened and you live and you learn. I’m trending in the right direction, I’m hitting it or feeling stronger and more mobile every day.”

Clark later credited his team for getting back in shape, and how they helped the golfer get back on the course. He explained how he could only chip and putt during the condition but now is playing balls after some rest. Seeing his condition improve quickly, Clark decided to target the Houston Open.

“I was in pretty bad shape yesterday, but fortunately I have a great team that has gotten me to be able to swing and hit.”

The golfer even talked about how Tuesday’s players’ dinner before the events influenced him to play and not withdraw. Moreover, a practice session with children who’ve undergone heart transplant and suffer from terminal cancer motivated him to not give up. Before this event, Clark was last triumphant at Pebble Beach, and having missed winning at the Players Championship, the golfer would make the most out of this tournament.