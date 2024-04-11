What Are The Updated Tee Times For The Round 1 At The 2024 Masters After The Weather Delay?

The Masters logo on the flagstick on the 18th green during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The most awaited 2024 Masters is slightly delayed due to inclement weather in Augusta National, Georgia. The opening round on Thursday, April 11 is delayed for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Also, the Honorary Starters, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson, who were supposed to kick start at 7:40 a.m. ET earlier will now tee off at 10:10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the patron gates at the venue will be opened at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp are the first pairs to tee off in the first major of the season. They will now start their play at 10:30 a.m. ET. Earlier, they were scheduled to do the same at 08:00 a.m. ET. The most anticipated pairing of Tiger Woods, Jason Day, and Max Homa will start swinging their clubs at 03:54 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at all the pairs and their updated round 1 tee time at the 2024 Masters (Time in ET):

10:10 a.m. – Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)

10:30 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

10:42 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

11:54 a.m. – Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:06 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht

11:18 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau1

11:30 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

11:42 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

11:54 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:06 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

12:18 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

12:36 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

12:48 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

01:00 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

01:12 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

01:24 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

01:36 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

01:48 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

02:00 p.m. – Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

02:12 p.m. – Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

02:24 p.m. – Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

02:42 p.m. – Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

02:54 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

03:06 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

03:18 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

03:30 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

03:42 p.m. – Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

03:54 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

04:06 p.m. – Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

04:18 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

04:30 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Is There A Change In Round 2 Tee Times At 2024 Masters?

Although the first round of the first major of the season is delayed due to inclement weather, it is expected that round 2 will start at its scheduled time. As per the AccuWeather report, Augusta National is expected to have mostly sunny and windy conditions on Friday, April 12.

The first pair to start in round 2 on Friday is of Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray. They will tee off at 08:00 a.m. Et. Meanwhile, the last pair to tee off at 02:00 p.m. ET consists of Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith.

Here’s a look at all the pairs and their round 2 tee time at the 2024 Masters (Time in ET):

08:00 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

08:12 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

08:24 a.m. – Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

08:36 a.m. – Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

08:48 a.m. – Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

09:00 a.m. – Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

09:12 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

09:24 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

09:36 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

09:48 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

10:06 a.m. – Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

10:18 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

10:30 a.m. – Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

10:42 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

10:54 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:06 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

11:18 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

11:30 a.m. – Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:42 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht

11:54 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

12:12 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

12:24 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

12:36 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:48 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

01:00 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

01:12 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

01:24 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

01:36 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

01:48 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

02:00 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

The 2024 Masters will see Jon Rahm in pursuit of defending his title at Augusta National. If he manages to win the green jacket again, he will join the elite list of Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods to successfully defend the title. However, the chances of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claiming his second title win can not be ruled out.