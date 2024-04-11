mobile app bar

What Are The Updated Tee Times For The Round 1 At The 2024 Masters After The Weather Delay?

Kunal Singh
Published

Augusta National Makes A Slight Change In Its Course Before Masters 2024

The Masters logo on the flagstick on the 18th green during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The most awaited 2024 Masters is slightly delayed due to inclement weather in Augusta National, Georgia. The opening round on Thursday, April 11 is delayed for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Also, the Honorary Starters, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson, who were supposed to kick start at 7:40 a.m. ET earlier will now tee off at 10:10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the patron gates at the venue will be opened at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp are the first pairs to tee off in the first major of the season. They will now start their play at 10:30 a.m. ET. Earlier, they were scheduled to do the same at 08:00 a.m. ET. The most anticipated pairing of Tiger Woods, Jason Day, and Max Homa will start swinging their clubs at 03:54 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at all the pairs and their updated round 1 tee time at the 2024 Masters (Time in ET):

  • 10:10 a.m. – Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)
  • 10:30 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
  • 10:42 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente
  • 11:54 a.m. – Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
  • 11:06 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht
  • 11:18 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau1
  • 11:30 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs
  • 11:42 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
  • 11:54 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
  • 12:06 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
  • 12:18 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
  • 12:36 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
  • 12:48 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
  • 01:00 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
  • 01:12 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
  • 01:24 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
  • 01:36 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
  • 01:48 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
  • 02:00 p.m. – Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley
  • 02:12 p.m. – Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
  • 02:24 p.m. – Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad
  • 02:42 p.m. – Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
  • 02:54 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry
  • 03:06 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
  • 03:18 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
  • 03:30 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 03:42 p.m. – Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
  • 03:54 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
  • 04:06 p.m. – Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
  • 04:18 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
  • 04:30 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Is There A Change In Round 2 Tee Times At 2024 Masters?

Although the first round of the first major of the season is delayed due to inclement weather, it is expected that round 2 will start at its scheduled time. As per the AccuWeather report, Augusta National is expected to have mostly sunny and windy conditions on Friday, April 12.

The first pair to start in round 2 on Friday is of Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray. They will tee off at 08:00 a.m. Et. Meanwhile, the last pair to tee off at 02:00 p.m. ET consists of Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith.

Here’s a look at all the pairs and their round 2 tee time at the 2024 Masters (Time in ET):

  • 08:00 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
  • 08:12 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
  • 08:24 a.m. – Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley
  • 08:36 a.m. – Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
  • 08:48 a.m. – Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad
  • 09:00 a.m. – Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
  • 09:12 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry
  • 09:24 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
  • 09:36 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
  • 09:48 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 10:06 a.m. – Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
  • 10:18 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
  • 10:30 a.m. – Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
  • 10:42 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
  • 10:54 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11:06 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
  • 11:18 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente
  • 11:30 a.m. – Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
  • 11:42 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht
  • 11:54 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 12:12 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs
  • 12:24 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
  • 12:36 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
  • 12:48 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
  • 01:00 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
  • 01:12 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
  • 01:24 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
  • 01:36 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
  • 01:48 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
  • 02:00 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

The 2024 Masters will see Jon Rahm in pursuit of defending his title at Augusta National. If he manages to win the green jacket again, he will join the elite list of Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods to successfully defend the title. However, the chances of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claiming his second title win can not be ruled out.

