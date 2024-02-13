This is Who Tiger Woods Has Chosen As A Caddie For Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods reaches to grab a ball at the practice facility during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 4, 2023. Pga The Masters Practice Round

Tiger Woods will be playing in the signature event of the PGA Tour, the Genesis Invitational. Moreover, this is his first PGA Tour event of the year, hosted by himself. But as Woods returns to competitive golf and doesn’t have Joe LaCava by his side after the caddie moved to Patrick Cantlay, who will be caddying the golf star?

As per reports, veteran caddie Lance Bennett has been chosen by the legend to carry his bag. Also, this isn’t the first time Woods will witness Bennett’s presence in a competitive field. He has known Bennett from the days when he caddied for Matt Kuchar, which includes a win alongside him in the 2012 Players Championship. The caddie, Lance Bennett, has also shared the course with other top-tier golfers.

All The Golf Stars That Tiger Woods’ New Caddie Has Shared The Course With

Bennett has caddied for Sungjae Im. He also shared courses with Davis Riley and LPGA phenoms like Juli Inkster, Paula Creamer, and a few others. This year, the caddie is working as a full-time bagman for Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who has won two Korn Ferry Tour trophies.

De Chassart and Woods are managed by the same agency and since Adrien isn’t playing on the Genesis Invitational week, Woods got Bennett as his caddie. As of now, there are speculations that Bennett might support Woods during the Players and Masters but there’s also the possibility of switching to a different caddie.

During the Hero World Challenge, Woods was caddied by his TGR business partner, Rob McNamara and he might again carry the bag for Woods. Also, Charlie is always there to support his father as a caddie. This is Woods’ first signature event after he backed off from the Masters last year. But Woods’ event schedule depends on his health. He has, however, promised to play in atleast six tournaments this year.

Apart from LaCava, Woods had two other caddies in his career. He had Mike Cowan in 1997 and then switched to Steve Williams. Thus, after a long wait, Woods has fixed a caddie for the awaited Genesis Invitational.