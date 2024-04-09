mobile app bar

‘Social Media Isn’t The Nicest Of Places’: LIV Golf Players Grapple With Backlash Amidst Golf’s Turbulent Landscape

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

Tyrrell Hatton

Nov 6, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Common Golf player Tyrell Hatton listens to his teammate speak during a press conference at MGM Music Hall MassMutual Lounge. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

After Jon Rahm, when Tyrrell Hatton decided to join LIV Golf, it came as a shock to the golf community. It was revealed that he had signed a $50 million deal and that meant the golfer had nded his patriotic dream of playing in the Ryder Cup. This made him a target for hatred from staunch golf fans with abuses being hurled at him left and right. This ultimately forced the golfer to deactivate his social media. In an interview, he said,

“Unfortunately social media isn’t the nicest of places. I actually deleted my social media because I knew that there was going to be negativity. I just didn’t want any of that judgement and negativity in front of me. So I deleted that and it’s been quite nice actually.”

The ridicule for LIV Golf comes as a result of their unconventional 54-hole format and the money-minded approach to the game. The shotgun start also seemed like a circus to him but with time, the golfer had to adjust to the system. Thus, after playing a few tournaments with the breakaway league, let’s take a look at Hatton’s performance there, especially at the Miami showdown.

Tyrell Hatton’s Performance At The LIV Events Have A Different Story To Tell

Hatton appeared at the LIV Golf Mayakoba and finished at T8 with 7-under 206. Then he went on to participate in LIV Golf Las Vegas, LIV Golf Jeddah, and LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished at T12, T15, and T21, respectively. Most recently, he played at the LIV Golf Miami and finished at T4 by having the lowest round on the second day with 67. 

Tyrrell Hatton was also among the thirteen LIV golfers selected for playing at the 2024 Masters as a representative of LIV Golf. His best finish was at the 2021 Masters where he ended up at T18 on the leaderboard. He is currently making his 8th appearance at the major. Thus, it is to see how Hatton performs in his next venture at Augusta National.

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

