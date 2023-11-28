Jon Rahm Net Worth: How Wealthier Will Reported LIV Golf Contract Make the Spaniard?

The two-time major winner of the PGA Tour, Jon Rahm, has a total net worth of $53 million, as per 2023 reports by Forbes. Out of this entire value, he earned $28 million from his winnings and $25 million from the endorsements he made. Added to that, he had an excellent start in the PGA Tour season this year, with a prize-money record set at $14.5 million around the month of April.

The credit for the majority of his winning goes to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, where he came out triumphant and bagged a total hefty paycheck of $3.24 million. Apart from this, he earned the second-best figure after Scottie Scheffler from the PGA Tour events. The golfer earned a total of $16.5 million from the PGA Tour regular-season events. Also, the Player Impact Program bestowed him with a bonus of $9 million, as per reports.

It goes without saying that Jon Rahm is doing well in his career on the tour. But recent news that transpired says that he is allegedly in “in Late-Stage talks” with LIV Golf regarding his switch. But the Spaniard is still holding back his decision due to the format of the league, which needs to be modified. If Jon makes the switch, it will add a total of $600 million, as per the contract negotiations with the Greg Norman-backed league.

While Rahm hasn’t vocally spoken on this matter, the likelihood of him switching is high. Given this fact, Jon has already stepped back from TGL and the Hero World Challenge. Apart from these, let’s take a look at the brand endorsements and sponsors that the Spaniard has with him!

Jon Rahm’s brand endorsements and sponsorships

Jon Rahm’s golf performances also act as an attribute to garner endorsements from various brands. He is one of the few golfers who has signed a sponsorship deal with Mercedes-Benz, other than Rickie Fowler. He signed the deal with the car brand in 2016. He is also endorsed by brands like Blue Yonder, Rolex, Vista Jet, and Silverleaf Club.

Rahm also switched from TaylorMade to Callaway as his golf equipment partner. He signed Callaway in 2021. As far as his investments are concerned, last year, he invested $20 million in Boston Breach. He also invested in eSports since the 2023 Masters Tournament winner enjoys playing Call of Duty.