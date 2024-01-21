‘He’s A Completely Different Animal’: Former Ryder Cup Star Backs Tiger Woods For Ryder Cup Captaincy

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ryder Cup golfer Hunter Mahan says that the US Ryder Cup team should have Tiger Woods as its captain for both Bethpage and Ireland in 2025 and 2027, respectively. Moreover, Mahan, who has backed Woods, also participated in the Ryder Cup three times: in 2008, 2010 and 2014. He believes that since the team faced a defeat of 16.5–11.5 last year, it needs to avenge itself from that place.

Advertisement

Other names were also kept in speculation for the captaincy like Phil Mickelson, but the golfer is a divisive character for such a role after his move to LIV Golf. Stewart Cink has also expressed his willingness to take up the role. Cink, being the vice-captain, is a perfect fit but Mahan wants Woods in the role. What did Mahan say to back his judgment?

Hunter Mahan Wants Tiger Woods For US Ryder Cup Captaincy

Mahan expressed in an interview how willing he is to see Woods in the role.

Advertisement

“They should roll with Tiger for the next two and let it be a four-year commitment. You’re not too worried about the next one, being at home. The home ones are kind of easy because of the emotion and the crowd is on your side. The one in Ireland is going to be brutal. It’s not going to be the next one you’re worried about.”

Added to that, he continued,

“I know players love Stewart [Cink] and said he was incredible in the team room so I could see him getting it – but I would have to roll with Tiger.”

Despite Woods’ record of winning one of the eight Ryder Cups in which he participated, the former Ryder Cup player feels confident about him.

“Tiger being in the leadership role, he’s a completely different animal. He has this military background which is all about groups and subsets.”

Advertisement

Mahan firmly believes that Woods keeps everything chalked out and stays beyond prepared for any event. Moreover, he learns from his past mistakes and thus, he can help in Team USA’s redemption. Not only Mahan, but Davis Love III also believes that Tiger Woods is the best captain for the US team. If Woods will captain or not, that is uncertain, but one thing is sure, he would make a great one.