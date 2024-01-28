One Of The Biggest Golf Hitters Nicolai Hojgaard Shares His Tips For Longer Drives

Jan 26, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Nicolai Hojgaard hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course – South Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolai Hojgaard is one of the best drivers on the tour and ranks in the top five. He, thus, went on to share a few exclusive tips about how to go the extra yards. Nicolai Hojgaard had an eventful past year with a Ryder Cup debut followed by winning an event on the DP World Tour and receiving a PGA Tour card, barely before he turned 23.

These achievements were showered upon him as a result of his driving skills. Moreover, he ranked in the top 5 for his astounding driving distance on the DP World Tour. Added to that, he acquired the 8th position for the same skill over the world for 12 months at a stretch, concerning all the tours. The golfer joined an interview to explain a few strategies that will help budding golfers go a few more yards.

Having The Right Grip And Controlling The Speed

Body posture plays a crucial role in golf. Also, the way one sets up the ball and the balance is required. Then, to create a balance of speed and power, one has to load the right side of the backswing and move to the left side of the same swing. The ball should be positioned inside the front foot and the club should be positioned vertically to swing the ball.

Arms Should Go High In The Backswing

Hojgaard said in an interview,

“I try to get my arms high in the backswing, so when I swing down the club falls naturally into place. This helps prevent too much of a slice for amateurs, because it stops you having to come ‘over the top’ if your backswing is too low and on the inside. Higher hands also enable you to create more speed because the swing is longer.”

The Left Leg Would Initiate The Downswing

Going forward in the interview, he continued to talk about how to get the downswing right.

“One of the drills I do is to finish my backswing and feel like I’m starting the downswing with my left knee moving a touch towards the target. From there, I rotate, which helps to shallow the club out so it attacks the ball from the inside and the clubhead is on the way up when I hit the ball.”

Make A Push From The Ground

The push should be up the ground and away from the ground with the use of feet. The speed should be on the downswing rather than coming from the top. This will help to process power in the hitting area. He also said that he uses his core for better gameplay.

These are a few of the tips Nicolai Hojgaard shared with budding golfers.