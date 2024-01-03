“I Think It Was Taken Out Of Context: Patrick Cantlay Finally Responds to Rory McIlroy’s Vile Remarks

Patrick Cantlay seems to be closing the Ryder Cup battle with Rory McIlroy, stating that McIlroy’s comments were taken out of context. In an interview session, Rory’s rage for Cantlay following the Ryder Cup hot talk with Joe LaCava was so strong that the Irishman went on to call Cantlay a “d***”.

Advertisement

McIlroy even added in that session that LaCava was a better person while caddying for Woods but now he had become a ‘d***’ after he joined Cantlay. Also, it was noted through the years they both maintained an average relationship—something less than friends. Although they worked together on the policy board before Rory quit, the golfers couldn’t become close friends. After all the drift, it seems Cantlay is the first person to mend his relationship with McIlroy. What did the American say on his behalf?

Patrick Cantlay Plans to Shake Hands With Rory McIlroy

Cantlay reflected on his thoughts about McIlroy’s comments.

Advertisement

“I think we’re both highly competitive and we’re both trying to be the absolute best.”He said that he adores the zeal for the sport, which both share. Apart from that, they share a working relationship while on the policy board.

Added to these, he continued,

“Look, I talked to him post-Ryder Cup and, y’know, everything was cordial and all good.”

He further thinks the “d***” comment was taken out of context.

“I think it was taken out of context. And that’s kind of the world we live in, where the headline drives the story.”

Advertisement

Cantlay also guarded his caddie, LaCava, for his exalted behaviour during the Ryder Cup fiasco. He stated that one tends to do certain things under pressure which they later understand could have been handled better.

“Then when you have some time to reflect, you might have done it a different way. But Joe LaCava is the best. He’s the best ever.”

Cantlay was also involved in the ‘HatGate’ controversy. This protest for money led to an alleged split in the Team US locker room. But later, he went on to deny those allegations. He clarified that his reason for not wearing a hat was just discomfort due to the fit not being right. As of now, Cantlay seems to be starting his new year on fine terms with McIlroy.