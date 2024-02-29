“Hopefully He Still Has Game” – Golf Fans React As Anthony Kim’s Practice Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Mar 18, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Anthony Kim hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Kim returns to professional golf as a LIV golfer and will make an appearance at Jeddah. The former PGA Tour champ has been aloof since the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, following which he had to endure a critical leg surgery. But after rehabilitation and nursing, he will be back on the greens and making his debut on the breakaway circuit.

The former Ryder Cup star used to get insurance money during his hiatus period but as LIV Golf got introduced to the golf structure with big purses, Kim gave golf a second thought to try out his hands at bagging more money. He will get entry into the league as a wildcard entrant and is gearing up for Jeddah. One such practice video went viral on social media and people left their varied reactions.

Golf followers react as a driving video of Anthony Kim went viral

As soon as the video surfaced, the golf fans could not hold themselves back and poured in their comments under it. A golf follower is hoping that Anthony Kim still has the potential left inside him to play golf properly.

Another hopeful cybercitizen thinks it is a pure swing and Kim will play well.

A random fan thinks that his outlook seems homeless and not like that of a golfer.

An ignorant person thinks that Anthony should not get so much attention and should not be cared for.

Also, another fan has passed his remarks on the golf shot.

It is to see how Anthony Kim performs after so many cool golf shots and practice. The golf world awaits to watch him play in Jeddah this week.