Top 10 Golf Moments of 2023 That Broke the Internet

2023 was a happening year for golf. It kept fans engaged in several controversies. Like legal battles, wars between leagues, mergers, and much more. This was just a snippet of the off-course stories. Also, there were on-course viral moments from Rome. These incidents took over the internet for the entirety of the year.

Let’s look at the ten top-most incidents that captivated the eyes of fans and received the most attention.

Rory and Reed Fighting at the Dubai Desert Classic

Patrick Reed named Rory McIlroy an ‘immature little child’, as the Irishman refused to talk at the Dubai Desert Classic. Rory also stated that his mood was disrupted after receiving a subpoena from Reed’s lawyer during Christmas.

A video went viral of Reed throwing a tee at Rory, and the LIV player walked away.

Trees Falling at the Masters Tournament Venue

This is one of the yearly incidents one can hardly forget. Apparently, pine trees were falling at par 3 on the 16th hole. The situation took place due to adverse weather conditions. The area was later cleared, and reportedly, no golfer was hurt by the incident.

Bees Make Professional Golfers Bend Down

If a funny moment from 2023 is to be remembered, then this is the story. Erik Van Rooyen and two other golfers were forced to bend down at the Mexico Open to hide from a swarm of bees that entered the area.

At first, the incident seemed baffling, but later it took over the internet as a meme.

Rose Zhang Clinches Her Maiden Victory on the LPGA Tour

Rose Zhang was named a golf prodigy after she clicked a win in the same year when she turned professional. Her victory at the Mizuho Americas Open marked the first professional debut win since 1951. This sight didn’t miss the eyes of Tiger Woods, and he appreciated her efforts on social media.

Unannounced Dance Performance at LIV Golf London

LIV Golf captured the attention of people in a very uncanny fashion. To preach their slogan, ‘Golf but Louder’, they arranged a flash mob on the first tee of the event in London. The dancers performed a routine in front of the crowd. It received both good and bad remarks but will remain instilled in the memories.

Apart from this, LIV defector Bryson DeChambeau also took over social media with his record round at an event.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Record Round of 58

Bryson DeChambeau had two exceptional wins on the LIV roster. First, he won the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational with a 13-under 200. Then he went on to clinch the LIV Golf Greenbrier title. Out of the two, his victory at Greenbrier was highlighted the most. He finished the event with a record round of 58. Hence, his score after the game was 23-under-187. His performance took over the internet widely.

Patrick Cantlay’s Infamous HatGate

Patrick Cantlay allegedly wanted to get paid to play in the Ryder Cup. Cantlay believed that the event’s traditional no-payment system was unfair. This even created an alleged split in the US Ryder Cup team back in the locker room. Later, Cantlay denied all these allegations.

This hatless movement also created a tussle between Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava, which resulted in a feud.

Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava Engaged in a Nasty Battle of Words

Joe LaCava was celebrating Patrick Cantlay’s putt, along with other fans. But the gesture went to such a level that it was distracting Rory McIlroy from his game. Following that, Rory and Joe engaged in an exchange of words. Later, LaCava apologized to Rory for his deed, but this incident quite amused the audience.

Rory McIlroy’s Return to Social Media

The USGA and R&A have recently imposed restrictions on the distance of the golf ball for both professional and recreational golf. As this news circulated, several people stood against it, but Rory McIlroy spoke in favor. He supported the decision and has been back on social media since 2017.

He took a stand for the authorities and replied to the fans. He even took a dig at former Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson. McIlroy claimed his departure was a blessing for the Ryder Cup team.

Jon Rahm Signs With LIV Golf

Jon Rahm‘s appearance on social media wearing a LIV jacket was nothing less than a shocker. The Ryder Cup patriot, who was against LIV’s format and didn’t intend to switch for money, suddenly changed his motives. He now sees growth with LIV.

As the news went viral on social media, fans started contemplating whether to choose the golfer or watch LIV for him. This certainly became the highlight of the year. Now, after his move, fans are eagerly waiting for the finalization of the framework agreement. With 2024 all set to begin, it is to see how the upcoming year pans out.