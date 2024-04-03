‘I Feel Like That’s The Best For Me’: Ludvig Aberg Finds That Playing Regularly Before Major Events Benefits His Performance

Ludvig Aberg is all decked up to play at the Augusta National, and the secret behind his preparation that is grinding the clubs regularly, was shared by the golfer recently. Although this is Aberg’s debut appearance at the major, there are high chances that the golfer will secure a triumph or finish in the top 10. The expectations were built up after his astounding performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

He appeared as a rookie at the international tournament but defeated Scottie Scheffler, who is the world’s top-ranking golfer. He even won a PGA Tour event, the RSM Classic, in his debut year as a professional. Most recently, he finished at T8 at the Players Championship six strokes behind the winner. All these facts prove that the golfer is in astounding form. Over that, he has shared that he’s practicing every day now. Let’s see what he said!

Ludvig Aberg Gives Insights Into His Preparation Before The Masters Tournament

Aberg stated that playing regularly helps him get better scores at the main events. He feels the more he plays, the more his skills get better with time. With that, the golfer also reflected upon the fact that he’s hoping for a long career and has a lot of things to sort out.

“I think it goes a little bit hand in and with what I said in terms of I just keep playing better and better the more I play. So hopefully that was one of the main reasons why I want to play before my first major. I feel like that’s the best for me. And hopefully I have a long career ahead of me and I’m just trying to figure these things out as soon as I can.”

By meaning to have a long career, Aberg might hint at why he didn’t switch to LIV Golf and stick to the PGA Tour. He went on to turn down last year’s LIV offer because he wanted to be connected to the legacy of the PGA Tour and learn by playing with the best.

“When I look back, I am very confident in my decision. I will never chase money; what I do is compete. I did the right thing…I want to play against the best, because I am a competitive person and like to compete against the best players.”

With such clear intent, the golfer is indeed supposed to go a long way in his career. Also, the golf world awaits to see him compete with the best golfers at the Masters Tournament, which is only weeks away.