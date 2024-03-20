‘I Think There’s A Way To Co-Existing’: Jon Rahm Thinks Both The PGA Tour And LIV Golf Can Exist Alongside Each Other In Acrimony

Sep 26, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm addresses the media in a press conference prior to a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm thinks that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf could very easily coexist alongside each other without any rivalry. Rahm will make his first start in the PGA Tour’s Masters Tournament since defecting to the LIV circuit. This means this is the first time in this year that he shares the field with PGA Tour golfers.

Apart from this, the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF are in negotiations to fix a deal for maintaining peace between the two tours. So, Rahm is hopeful that the contract will reach its fruition soon. Reflecting on the same, the two-time major winner spoke in an interview. Let’s take a look at what he said!

Jon Rahm Wants What’s Best For The Sport

Jon Rahm wants a scenario where all the best players can play on the same field. He also thinks that there’s a way to coexist and he’s willing to witness that situation once a deal is reached between the two leagues.

“I think there’s a way of co-existing. I don’t know what it looks like, but I just want to be able to see the best in the world compete against each other.”

Last week, Jay Monahan said that the talks are accelerating and will be finalized by April. On Monday, a meeting took place between Monahan, the Player Directors, and PIF Head Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Later, the commissioner updated that the meeting turned out to be constructive.

Rahm further continued talking about how a deal can help the situation to progress.

“I think there’s room for the game of golf to get to the next level. Right now, it might not be the friendliest group but, if there’s some type of peace achieved, I think it can actually push the game forward.”

The tension between the PGA Tour players and LIV players have indeed softened over time, but Rahm thinks that he’ll be receiving a cold shoulder from some golfers. Rahm will proceed with a good heart and welcoming nature and is excited for the match and the Champions Dinner before the major.