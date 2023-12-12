“Him Leaving for LIV Woulda Been a Bigger Deal Than Jon Rahm”: Fans Express Relief As Prominent Golfer Shoots Down Rumors

Jon Rahm leaving the PGA Tour just before the finalization of the agreement framework has already shook the golf community. In a time when the tour needed its backbone, which is its players, to everyone’s dismay, World No. 3 decided what suited him the best. But then there were rumors about Tony Finau leaving the tour as well that had the PGA Tour fans expecting the worst.

At the Grand Thornton Invitational, when Finau was asked to address these rumors, he neglected the matter and diplomatically handled the questions. There wasn’t either a yes or no. This naturally had spiked speculation in the golf community that he’d be defecting to LIV Golf next.

But finally, fans are relieved as the golfer has turned down all such rumors by revealing his 2024 schedule.

Fans express satisfaction with ‘good guy’ Tony Finau’s 2024 schedule

Barstool guy Dan Rapaport shared an online post about Tony Finau that displays Finau’s plans for spending his 10th PGA Tour season. Rapaport’s post was reshared by Chris Reilly. In the caption, he stated:

“Him leaving for LIV woulda been a bigger deal than rahm because he’s widely known as the “good guy” the family guy… the one highly respected by his peers…break loose”

As this came to the attention of fans, they expressed their opinion about the same. A fan wrote that perhaps his win at the Mexico Open made him stay in the PGA Tour.

An enthusiast wrote that most of Finau’s competitions have left, which means he would have a better year at the PGA Tour

Apart from the mixed comments, it’s a relief for the PGA Tour that Finau isn’t moving to LIV Golf.