LIV Golf Gives a Glimpse Of the Media Week BTS With New Exciting Season Around the Corner

Sep 24, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Anirban Lahiri putts on the 16th green during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf is gearing up for the 2024 season, and its first tournament is again scheduled at Mayakoba. The third season is expected to be slightly different from the first two seasons, as at least 13 teams are slated to be playing this year. With Jon Rahm‘s signing, he is expected to captain the new team.

Advertisement

Also, three new golfers, Jinichiro Kozuma, Kalle Samooja, and Kieran Vincent, joined LIV Golf after the Abu Dhabi Golf Club promotional event. The 2023 Asian Tour International Series Order of Merit winner, Andy Ogletree, has also earned a spot for the upcoming 2024 season.

In the 2023 season, Talor Gooch earned the bonus prize of $18,000,000 and was crowned as the new Individual Champion. At the season-ending tournament in Miami, Bryson DeChambeau-led Crushers GC won the Team Championship title and earned the mega prize money of $50,000,000.

Advertisement

Exploring LIV Golf 2024 Season Schedule

The third season of LIV Golf will commence once again in Mayakoba at the El Camaleon Golf Course. The tournament is scheduled to start on February 2 and will end on February 4. However, the second event is scheduled to be in Las Vegas at Las Vegas Country Club and has replaced the Tuscon Invitational.

Hong Kong and Nashville are the new additions to the LIV Golf 2024 season schedule. While Saudi Arabia, USA, and UK-based tournaments are yet to announce the venues. The Individual Championship and Team Championship schedule and venue are also pending to be decided.

Let’s have a look at all the upcoming LIV Golf events in 2024:

Mayakoba Invitational – February 2 to February 4 at El Camaleon Golf Course

Las Vegas Invitational – February 8 to February 10 at Las Vegas Country Club

Saudi Arabia Invitational – March 1 to March 3 at (TBA)

Hong Kong Invitational – March 8 to March 10 at Hong Kong Golf Club

USA Invitational – April 5 to April 7 at (TBA)

Adelaide Invitational – April 26 to April 28 at The Grange Golf Club

Singapore Invitational – May 3 to May 5 at The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

Houston Invitational – June 7 to June 9 at Golf Club of Houston

Nashville Invitational – June 21 to June 23 at The Grove

Andalucia Invitational – July 12 to July 14 at Real Club Valderrama

UK Invitational – July 26 to July 28 at JCB Golf and Country Club

Greenbrier Invitational – August 16 to August 18 at The Old White at The Greenbrier

Individual Championship – TBA

Team Championship – TBA

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz895O0OIVF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The prize purse of the 12 LIV Golf 2024 season tournaments is the same as the previous two seasons. All tournaments would have a prize purse of $25,000,0000 with $20,000,000 reserved for individual players and $5,000,000 for the team.

Advertisement

Despite the PGA Tour-PIF merger deal pending and the fate of LIV Golf hanging by the thread, the Saudi-backed league is all set for its 2024 season. They would hope for a better season in terms of viewership and spectator attendance.