The Horrific Accident Grayson Murray Survived In 2022 To Now Place Himself On the Brink of Sony Open Victory

Grayson Murray has been stellar at the ongoing Sony Open 2024. After the end of the first 54 holes, he is jointly leading the table alongside Keegan Bradley. He started his campaign at Waiʻalae Country Club with a decent round of 1 under 69 on Thursday. Later, he picked up some pace on Friday and shot a blistering round of 7 under 63. On Saturday, he maintained his consistency on the course and carded 6 under 64.

But if Grayson Murray wins the Sony Open 2024, it will be his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2017. However, that will still be discussed after the last 18 holes are played. As of now, let’s dig deeper into how the 30-year-old golfer came back strongly after a horrific scooter accident in 2022. An incident that had a huge impact on the American’s professional golf career.

“The Helmet Saved Me” – Grayson Murray Recalls The Tragic Accident That Got Him Over 50 Stitches

Murray was gearing up for his next tournament, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in October 2022. However, just two days before the PGA Tour fixture, the American golfer met with an accident in Bermuda.

Although tourists in Bermuda are not allowed to rent a scooter in Bermuda, the American golfer still managed to get one. The incident happened on October 25, Tuesday, when Grayson Murray was traveling back to his hotel around 04:00 p.m. When he was returning back, he steered into a corner of the road and met with a horrific accident with a car. As per the reports, he rolled for around 20 feet on the road after colliding with the side front end of the car.

While speaking to Golfweek, Grayson Murray stated that the helmet saved him and added that it was nobody’s fault. He reasoned the roads in Bermuda were very narrow and sketchy behind the accident. He said,

“Honestly, I’m pretty fortunate because the helmet saved me. If it wasn’t for my knee and stitches in my left hand, I would try to play. It is nobody’s fault. Riding on the opposite side of the road is already confusing and the roads in Bermuda are narrow and sketchy.”

Grayson Murray had 50 stitches on his body after the horrific accident. Out of those 50 stitches, 25 alone were on his face. The American golfer did make a comeback after around seven months. However, he has not been quite sensational with missing eight cuts and just two top-10 finishes in the last 13 events. He can turn around the stats this time at the Sony Open 2024 and win his second PGA Tour title on Sunday.