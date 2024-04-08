“I’m looking forward to it” – Joaquin Niemann Eyes Masters Glory After Strong Performance At LIV Golf Events

Sep 22, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Joaquin Niemann lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Joaquin Niemann would not have been participating in the 2024 Masters if he had not received a special invite from Augusta National. Thanks to his brilliant golf skills portrayals across the world forced the major tournament’s officials to grant him special access. Now, the Chilean pro is eying on his first major title win at the first major of the season.

Before the LIV Golf Miami, Niemann spoke to the media in a pre-tournament press conference. He emphasized his sensational form since the turn of the year. He praised the Augusta National course and said,

“It’s been a good start of the year. It’s different types of golf courses we are going to, the majors. Augusta, I think it’s a golf course that I’ve been enjoying the last couple of years.”

Joaquin Niemann feels that if he plays the way he has been so far in the season, he has a great chance to win the prestigious green jacket.

“I haven’t had a really good result yet, but I’m looking forward to it. If I keep playing the way I’m playing, I know I’m going to have a good chance to win. I’m going to be excited to get there and play good golf,” Niemann added.

Has Joaquin Niemann Ever Won A Major? Exploring The Chilean Pro’s Performances At Golf’s Biggest Events

The 25-year-old Chilean pro is yet to record a major title win in his career. But he is young and talented and can be a contender to win the biggest golf events soon enough. He has made 19 starts across all the four golf majors and missed the cut only in seven of them.

However, Joaquin Niemann has yet to record his first top-10 finish in the prestigious tournaments as well. Although he does have three top-25 finishes to his name. His best major finish came at the 2023 Masters where he finished T16 on the leaderboard. He has finished T23 on the leaderboard of the 2020 US Open and 2022 PGA Championship.

Last year in 2023, the Chilean pro was eligible to play in all four golf majors. However, he missed the cut in two of them, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. While he recorded his best major finish at the Masters, he finished T32 at the U.S. Open.

Joaquin Niemann will be entering Augsuat National next week with three professional titles in the last five months; two on LIV Golf and one on the DP World Tour. If the Chilean pro plays his top game, he might be able to clinch his first major title at the 2023 Masters and become the new holder of the green jacket.