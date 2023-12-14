“ Never Going To Win a PGA Tour Event”: Fans Analyze Tiger Woods’ Son’s Swing With Many Claiming Similarities to Rory McIlroy

Dec 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods and father Tiger Woods fist bump after a birdie on the ninth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

A post from NUCLR Golf showing Tiger Woods‘ son, Charlie Woods, taking a nice swing, which resembles Rory McIlroy‘s front-axis swing. Similar to McIlroy’s, Charlie’s body can be seen rotating as he takes the shot. Also, the trajectory is quite the same.

As this post went viral on social media, fans came in to pour in their opinions. Some compared him to excellence and said that he was the upcoming golf prodigy, while others showed their distaste and called him subpar.

A fan made a brutal comment on Charlie Woods and asserted that he would never have a PGA Tour win

Another fan also thinks that his swings are far from perfect and have the scope to get polished

Again, a fan feels that Charlie’s swings lag behind his swings and need improvement

A cybercitizen compared Charlie to his legendary father and called his shot less brutal than Tiger’s

Then, some fans compared Charlie with Rory McIlroy. Like, a fan compared the trajectory of the shot with that of McIlroy

Another fan made the bold claim that once Charlie becomes taller, he would exactly be Rory McIlroy

Also, again, a fan compared his golf swing and moves with Rory

A golf enthusiast compared his swing with Tiger Woods’ butch swing and quite naturally, Charlie would inherit his father’s golf techniques

Considering the dire situation of the PGA Tour, a fan called Charlie Woods as the only hope for the tour

A fan called his shot to be as smooth as butter. The swiftness of his youthful body has made the shot even better

Charlie Woods is quite evidently becoming a golf star with time. The incredible merit he has shown at this age is beyond comprehension. Let’s take a look at his performances until now.

Following the footsteps of his father, Charlie Woods is becoming the epitome of next-generation golf

The fourteen-year-old Charlie Woods is nothing less than a golf prodigy. Some can already see him becoming the next Tiger Woods or at least in the training of touching that feat. Recently, junior Woods won a high school state championship title. Even Tiger himself never won a state championship.

Also, he finished at T7 in the Notah Begay lll Junior Golf National Championship, where he had a final-round score of 68. In the event, his father caddied for him, despite his poor health. The duo will be seen playing at the PNC Championship in Orlando on December 14.