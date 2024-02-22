Sergio Garcia Eyes To Become DP World Tour “Member Again” In Hopes To Play At 2025 Ryder Cup

Sergio Garcia is one of the MVP entities of the LIV circuit. But the golfer is now planning to return to the DP World Tour. The Spaniard’s decision to be part of his former tour is in hopes of getting a spot in the 2025 Ryder Cup team. Moreover, along with other European players who joined the Saudi-backed league, he was also fined and suspended. So, after agreeing to pay fines, he has been hoping to get back on the tour to regain his membership.

The 44-year-old felt that he was sidelined from the historic Ryder Cup team led by Luke Donald as he lacked statistics on his former tour due to ineligibility. Thus, as he is planning to get a place on Europe’s leading golf tour, here’s what the Spaniard has said!

Sergio Garcia plans to come back to the DP World Tour

The former Masters champion made a last-ditch effort by offering £700,000 in fines to the DP World Tour to get a chance to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Since he had already given up his membership, his efforts to be on Luke Donald’s squad went in vain.

But in 2024, Sergio Garcia is all set to return to the tour and secure his place on the European team. He is also planning to participate in the four events required to be a regular member of the circuit.

“I am going to be a member again of the European [DP World] Tour…I always said that I wanted to – when I joined LIV – keep being a member of the DP World Tour and play my minimum four events and keep my card. Obviously they didn’t make it too easy to be able to do that, but one of the reasons why I joined LIV is to play less so I can spend more time with my family.”

The Spaniard added that he was eagerly awaiting the opportunity to support his European brothers. Thus, getting back the membership and playing in the tournaments would definitely help him to get a place in the 2025 Ryder Cup team.

“I wanna give myself the best possibility [of playing the Ryder Cup]…Only playing a handful events, it is not easy to make it unless you do super, super well.”

Added to that, he continued by speaking about his plans to get noticed for the upcoming biennial event.

“I guess at the end of the day if I am eligible, they see I am making the effort and I do well with LIV and I am consistent then at least hopefully I can be considered, not only because of my game but what I can bring to the team, and my history in the event.”

Sergio Garcia has a great record in the Ryder Cup matches. Henceforth, if he regains his DP World Tour membership, it will increase his chances better of getting a spot in the team in European team at the 2025 Ryder Cup.