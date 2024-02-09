‘I’m Kicking Myself But Laughing At Myself’: Lucas Glover Withdraws From WM Phoenix Open After Messing Up His Tee Time
Kunal Singh
|Published
Lucas Glover was all set to make his 16th WM Phoenix Open start this week, but a silly mistake caused him to forcefully withdraw from the event. He has been replaced by the first alternate player, Ryo Hisatsune at TPC Scottsdale for this week’s tournament.
The six-time PGA Tour winner had never missed a tee time in his career. Well, there is always a first time. So, Glover was scheduled to start his play with his first tee shot at 8:26 a.m. local time. However, he was in his hotel room when the officials called him saying that he just had one minute to make it to the tee box.
While speaking to Golf Channel, Lucas Glover explained that he misread his tee time and was laughing at himself watching the same text message again.
“I just misread my text messages [that listed my tee time],” Glover said. “I’m kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time.”
Good to kmow that the golfer holds humor at such a time when any other golfer would be embarrassed at the happening.
Exploring Lucas Glover’s Previous Performances At The WM Phoenix Open
The six-time PGA Tour champion has made 15 starts at the WM Phoenix Open. His first start came back in 2006 where he finished T20 on the leaderboard. Later in the 2007 edition, he again ended up T20 on the table. These two also happen to be his best performances at TPC Scottsdale.
Lucas Glover has missed the cut only in three editions of the tournament which were 2019, 2014, and 2010. Interestingly, he has never recorded a single top-10 finish in this PGA Tour event.
Let’s take a look at Golver’s leaderboard finishes at each of his WM Phoenix Open starts:
- 2023 – T39
- 2022 – 37
- 2021 – T58
- 2019 – Missed The Cut
- 2018 – T43
- 2017 – T46
- 2015 – T43
- 2014 – Missed the Cut
- 2013 – T54
- 2011 – T29
- 2010 – Missed the Cut
- 2009 – T42
- 2008 – T58
- 2007 – T20
- 2006 – T20
Lucas Glover may have missed his 16th WM Phoenix Open start due to his silly mistake, but he would not repeat that at Riveria next week at the Genesis Invitational. The upcoming PGA Tour event is a very much hyped tournament as Tiger Woods has announced that he would be participating in it.
In the upcoming PGA Tour signature event, Glover will definitely cross-check the text message and will make sure to never make such mistakes in the future.
