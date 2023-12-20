Tiger Woods Surprises Fans as Santa Claus in TaylorMade’s Christmas Commercial

It’s no surprise for golf fans to watch Tiger Woods make a few eagles and win a major. But it is definitely a pleasant surprise if the fifteen-time major winner dresses up as Santa Claus for Christmas. A TaylorMade Christmas commercial has gone viral on social media, where Tiger can be seen decked in Santa’s red suit, with a long white beard, mustaches, and black sunglasses. Before this, Woods appeared as Mac Daddy Santa in 2016, but that tradition followed a shirtless appearance of him with a Santa hat and fake mustaches.

In the 2023 ad, Santa’s workshop is star-studded with elves. The list of elves includes Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler, and Tommy Fleetwood, among others, capturing the audience with their antics!

TaylorMade Santa Workshop Star-Studded With Golf’s Biggest Names

As Tiger Woods keeps a watchful eye, the golfers dressed as elves can be seen wrapping some TaylorMade Christmas gifts. Rory McIlroy can be seen hammering a wedge. While LPGA pro Brooks Henderson is witnessed putting the cover on a golf ball box handed to Collin Morikawa for being wrapped up in a red and black checked wrapper.

Followed by Charley Hull, who puts the gift in Santa’s bag of presents to be delivered. Then, Tommy Fleetwood can be seen surprised as Jack-in-the-Box pops up at him. The advertisement also displays a naughty and nice list, where a few names are checked.

Then the shot is moved to World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, who tightens a TaylorMade club before passing it to Nelly Korda to put a bow on it. The video concludes with a “Merry Christmas” message from TaylorMade, and all the staffers of the brand can be noticed working.

Last year, TaylorMade shot a video choir that included Tiger Woods blowing a horn and Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and others singing along with it. McIlroy could be seen struggling to find the right lyrics.

Apart from this, as rumors circulate of Nike breaking up with Woods, TaylorMade’s extended OEM industry might provide Woods’ apparel for 2024. But only time will tell whether or not Woods’ long-standing relationship with Nike sustains or comes to an end.