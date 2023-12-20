HomeSearch

Tiger Woods Surprises Fans as Santa Claus in TaylorMade’s Christmas Commercial

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published December 20, 2023

Tiger Woods Santa Claus commercial

Tiger Woods Santa Claus commercial. Credits: @ForTheWin Twitter (X)

It’s no surprise for golf fans to watch Tiger Woods make a few eagles and win a major. But it is definitely a pleasant surprise if the fifteen-time major winner dresses up as Santa Claus for Christmas. A TaylorMade Christmas commercial has gone viral on social media, where Tiger can be seen decked in Santa’s red suit, with a long white beard, mustaches, and black sunglasses. Before this, Woods appeared as Mac Daddy Santa in 2016, but that tradition followed a shirtless appearance of him with a Santa hat and fake mustaches. 

In the 2023 ad, Santa’s workshop is star-studded with elves. The list of elves includes Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler, and Tommy Fleetwood, among others, capturing the audience with their antics!

TaylorMade Santa Workshop Star-Studded With Golf’s Biggest Names

As Tiger Woods keeps a watchful eye, the golfers dressed as elves can be seen wrapping some TaylorMade Christmas gifts. Rory McIlroy can be seen hammering a wedge. While LPGA pro Brooks Henderson is witnessed putting the cover on a golf ball box handed to Collin Morikawa for being wrapped up in a red and black checked wrapper. 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TaylorMadeGolf/status/1737145259187163405?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Followed by Charley Hull, who puts the gift in Santa’s bag of presents to be delivered. Then, Tommy Fleetwood can be seen surprised as Jack-in-the-Box pops up at him. The advertisement also displays a naughty and nice list, where a few names are checked.

Then the shot is moved to World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, who tightens a TaylorMade club before passing it to Nelly Korda to put a bow on it. The video concludes with a “Merry Christmas” message from TaylorMade, and all the staffers of the brand can be noticed working. 

Last year, TaylorMade shot a video choir that included Tiger Woods blowing a horn and Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and others singing along with it. McIlroy could be seen struggling to find the right lyrics. 

Apart from this, as rumors circulate of Nike breaking up with Woods, TaylorMade’s extended OEM industry might provide Woods’ apparel for 2024. But only time will tell whether or not Woods’ long-standing relationship with Nike sustains or comes to an end.

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

