11 Questions About Jon Rahm’s Speculated Move to LIV Golf Answered

LIV Golf’s inclusion on the roster, was in itself, a huge surprise. Following that, several big shots like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and others have moved to the league. At the latest, there are speculations regarding Jon Rahm’s possible departure. But since the Spaniard hasn’t spoken about it, we don’t have answers to everything. Yet, a possible set of questions can be explored when analyzing the reasons as to why Rahm would want to make a switch at the prime of his career.

1. What is the Hype Surrounding Jon Rahm’s Alleged Switch to the LIV Fraternity?

Jon Rahm has been connected to LIV Golf for the past two years, especially with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia. He even went on to state that LIV had caused the PGA Tour to boost its prize money for its tournaments. Now, following the Ryder Cup, some online sources have been claiming that Rahm is signing with Greg Norman’s venture. Moreover, Alan Shipnuck claimed that Mickelson called Rahm ‘a done deal’, which Phil later denied. But there are online platforms that have claimed several other LIV moves in the past that didn’t take place. Hence, unless Rahm speaks, nothing can be asserted.

2. What About Rahm’s Past Promises of Not Leaving the Tour?

He once said in a press conference, “I am officially declaring my fealty to the PGA Tour”. Then at the US Open, he stated, “I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons… I have always been interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that. There’s a meaning when you win the Memorial Championship… My heart is with the PGA Tour. “

Then in August, he said that he had no intentions of playing for LIV Golf, and few of his friends, like Phil Mickelson and Garcia, respect that. He also added that he never liked the Saudi-backed league’s format.

3. Why Would Rahm Leave the Tour?

Rahm didn’t consider money to be a life changer, but his family had been pushing him to take up the deal. Moreover, with Phil Mickelson and Tim Mickelson in his close connections, he is being influenced to come up as the centre of attraction at LIV Golf. He has also been getting less recognition on the PGA Tour as compared to many other players who play subpar. And the last and most important safety of all – he has exemptions for all four majors, which gives him enough scope to play and add more major wins to his name.

4. What Would Jon Rahm’s Move Mean For LIV?

Jon Rahm is the third-highest-ranking golfer in the world. Hence, having him on their roster is adding a big market face for exhibiton at their events, thus increasing their credibility and acceptance among fans. Moreover, considering the denial of LIV’s proposal for OWGR for its players, having a top-ranked player on their roster is a boon. Also, LIV had been discarded due to its political affairs and goofy background, but Rahm’s inclusion might gain respect for the league.

5. Will the Move Mean No More Ryder Cup for Jon Rahm?

Previously, when the European golfers switched to LIV Golf, they surrendered their membership to the DP World Tour. But with the ongoing talks among the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf, there’s a possibility that the golfers who have DP World Tour membership will be able to play in the biennial Ryder Cup as well.

6. Are the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Joining Forces?

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan from LIV Golf will be meeting this week to finalize by December 31st whether the financial backer for next season will be LIV or some new investor. Even Tiger Woods addressed this question in the press conference during the Hero World Challenge, referring to the fact that they are working their best to have a better future for the PGA Tour.

7. Would Jon Rahm’s Departure Affect the Merger?

Jon Rahm is a valuable asset for the PGA Tour. Hence, he has been allegedly used as a pawn by LIV Golf to have an upper hand and make the PGA Tour comply with their advances. If the PGA Tour defies their agreement, then it might instigate a professional civil war.

8. Was There a No-poaching Clause in the Merger?

Indeed, there was, but neither of the sides defied it due to antitrust regulations.

9. Does This Move Have Credibility Given False Rumors Regarding Other Players Joining LIV Golf in the Past?

It was thought that Greg Norman targeted the top 20 to be added to the roster before 2023, only to end up adding Thomas Pieters, Danny Lee, and others. There were even rumors of Hideki Matsuyama having signed with LIV Golf. Further, predictions were made regarding Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele leaving after the Ryder Cup. But all of those were baseless rumors that led nowhere.

10. Are the Jon Rahm Rumors Untrue?

Jon Rahm has been entirely silent on this. Moreover, his withdrawing out from Tiger Woods‘ tech-based league, TGL, and the Hero World Challenge cannot just be a coincidence. The possibility of the switch is highly likely.

11. Is There Anything That the PGA Tour Can Do to Keep Rahm?

The PGA Tour is adding more bathrooms because Rahm pleads for them if that’s something that will hold him back. Rahm’s switch might mean a huge blow to the PGA Tour, but the tour will go on anyway. There’s a possibility of LIV having an equal share of the best golfers in its squad, like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and now Rahm, if he makes the switch. Another way the PGA Tour can keep Rahm is by complying with LIV’s demands and bringing about changes in their structure.

With Rahm’s position uncertain as of now, only time will tell what his switch would mean for both the Tours and their futures.