Jordan Spieth Calls Jon Rahm One of PGA Tour’s Greatest Assets Among Speculations of Rahm Joining LIV Golf

Jordan Spieth, after the second round of the Hero World Challenge, was asked about his thoughts on Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf, to which he denoted the 2023 Masters winner as one of the biggest assets on the PGA Tour amid rumors of his switch to LIV Golf. Spieth currently sits on top of the Albany leaderboard with Scottie Scheffler. When the new player director was asked whether Rahm’s u-turn would affect the negotiations with LIV Golf, he stated,

“I’m not sure specifically how it would impact those negotiations, but all in all, Jon Rahm is one of the biggest assets that we have on the PGA Tour.”

Added to that, he also said,

“I know there’s been some guys that have talked to him. I know he’s maybe weighing some decisions, maybe not…don’t want to insult him and say he’s weighing decisions if he already knows he’s not or he is”.

He spoke on behalf of the tour and wanted Jon to continue with them. Then, he was asked if he would ask Rahm to turn down the money and continue with the tour, and Spieth had a heartwarming answer.

How Jordan Spieth Would Convince Jon Rahm to Stay Back

When Spieth was asked whether he’d persuade the Spaniard to stay on the tour, he replied,

“Again, like what’s weird is if he’s not considering it at all, which I really don’t know, then it would be an insult to be just playing this game with him to even answer these questions. He might be insulted by it”.

He continued talking about how he prefers the format of traditional golf, which has four rounds. So if he ever got an offer from LIV, whose events are played over three rounds, it would be a matter of speculation.

When Tiger Woods was asked his opinion on Rahm’s switch to the Saudi-backed league earlier in the day, he said that he would be surprised if that happened and that anything could happen given what transpired in the last few weeks.

He further talked about how playing on the PGA Tour is an honor in itself since the golfers get to meet the legendary players and get exposure unmatched by any other platform. The money is only added on.

As far as his Hero World Challenge performance was concerned, Jordan Spieth had an opening 68 with a triple bogey on hole 6. Then, in Friday’s round, he secured a 67 with five carded birdies. The PGA Tour pro won the Hero World Challenge in 2014 with 26-under as the final digit on the leaderboard. Will he be able to grab a win again? Only time will tell.