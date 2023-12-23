How Much Did LIV Golf Giant Phil Mickelson Earn in 2023?

Oct 21, 2023; Doral, Florida, USA; Phil Mickelson looks on during the second round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson has been the face of the LIV Golf brand ever since he joined them. The six-time major champion played 14 tournaments in the 2023 season of the Saudi-backed league. He garnered a sum of $2,855,250 through on-course earnings. He also participated in all four majors this season, missing cuts in two of them. While in the Masters Tournament, he earned $1,584,000 via his tied runner-up finish, and in the PGA Championship, he earned $33,250 as a result of a T58 finish on the leaderboard.

The first event that Phil Mickelson played in the LIV Golf 2023 season was the Mayakoba Invitational at the El Camaleon Golf Course. He ended up T27 on the leaderboard and earned $158,000 as prize money. Later on, he played at the Tucson Invitational and ended up at T30, which fetched him a paycheck of $175,000.

A T11 finish at the Adelaide Invitational has earned Phil Mickelson $310,000. Also, he finished T13 in the very next Singapore Invitational, which fetched him $330,000 in prize money.

Phil Mickelson could not record a single win this season, and his best performance came at the Bedminster Invitational, where he ended up tied for ninth on the leaderboard. He received a prize money paycheck worth $437,500, which was the highest amount of money he earned in a single tournament in the LIV Golf 2023 season.

His team, HyFlyers GC, finished eighth this season in the team standings after the Miami Team Championship event. They were rewarded with $2.5 million in prize money, out of which each player earned $250,000.

Following are the results and earnings of Phil Mickelson this season on LIV Golf:

Mayakoba Invitational – T27 ($158,000)

Tucson Invitational – T30 ($175,000)

Orlando Invitational – T41 ($132,000)

Adelaide Invitational – T11 ($310,000)

Singapore Invitational – T13 ($330,000)

Tulsa Invitational – T45 ($126,250)

DC Invitational – 44 ($130,000)

Andalucia Invitational – T23 ($208,750)

London Invitational – T40 ($136,250)

Greenbrier Invitational – T25 ($163,000)

Bedminster Invitational – T9 ($437,500)

Chicago Invitational – 45 ($126,000)

Jeddah Invitational – T29 ($172,500)

Miami Invitational – T22 ($250,000)

Exploring Phil Mickelson’s Off-Course Earnings in 2023

Phil Mickelson has collected around $4.5 million in on-course earnings in 2023. However, that was not all for the six-time major champion. As per a Forbes article in June 2023, he has also earned around $2 million as off-course money.

Although he has lost several sponsors after his unsatisfactory comments on Saudi Arabia’s human rights and his decision to switch to LIV Golf. However, that did not affect him much, as Phil Mickelson had already established a coffee supplement company, For Wellness, that earned him quite a fortune.

For joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, Phil Mickelson was reportedly offered a sum of $200 million, and half of it has already been paid to him. As per Forbes, he had career on-course earnings of $106 million, while they estimate that the 53-year-old has earned around $800 million throughout his career as his off-course earnings.

With Mickelson having had an average year so far, it is necessary that he gear up for the upcoming year.