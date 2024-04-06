‘Quite A Difference’: Brandel Chamblee Weighs In On Jordan Spieth’s Performance On The PGA Tour

While Jordan Spieth is perfectly executing his Player Director duties on the PGA Tour policy board, he might not be doing as great on the course. The golfer won the Masters, the US Open, and the Open all between 2015 and 2017. But since 2017, he has had no major win. And who better to point it out than golf analyst Brandel Chamblee.

Spieth has a chance at a career grand slam if he wins the Masters this week, but Chamblee believes he’s half the player he was. Chamblee went on to rip down Spieth in an interview,

“Look at him. Since 2017 how many times has he won? Three times. You go look at his strokes gained total from 2013 to 2017, and you look at his strokes gained total now, and he’s roughly half the player that he used to be.”

He further continued to reflect on the fact that Jordan Spieth’s current gameplay and performances are significantly different from those in 2015, when he was at his peak.

“That’s not oblivion by a long stretch, but when you’re winning majors and setting the world on fire and winning as often as he was to where he’s at right now is quite a difference.”

Chamblee also said that Spieth’s form has gone down in trajectory and if somebody compares a present golf video of Spieth with his past self, then there’s a significant difference. Jordan Spieth’s winning average has been quite low lately, but are Brandel’s words regarding Spieth’s recent performances true?

Jordan Spieth’s Recent Performances And How They Factor In

In his eight starts in 2024, Spieth had only three top-10 finishes, and missed the cut in two events. Also, until now, he hasn’t triumphed at any of this season’s tournaments. In the last season, Spieth participated in 21 events, out of which he missed cuts in six events, including a signature event, The Genesis Invitational, and a major, the US Open.

Since 2017 until now, Spieth has only had two PGA Tour wins. One being the 2021 Valero Texas Open and the other being the 2022 RBC Heritage. After this, the golfer couldn’t maintain his position in the winner’s circle, and his performances deteriorated gradually. It is to see if the golfer can get back to his previous form and finally achieve a career grand slam.

Currently, Jordan Spieth is playing at the Valero Texas Open, where he had a round one score of 73 with an ace in the hole 16 and a round two score of 68. He’s sitting at T10 and it is to see if he can win the tournament.