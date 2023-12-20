HomeSearch

Jon Rahm To Reunite With Former Teammate in LIV Golf Team, Leaves Fans Underwhelmed: “Huge Get! PGA Tour Is Dead”

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published December 20, 2023

Jon Rahm

Sep 26, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm addresses the media in a press conference prior to a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm is reportedly welcoming Adri Arnaus to his LIV squad. Arnaus is also a Spanish golfer, and Rahm aims to build a friendly association within the team. The duo shares a history dating back to 2011, when both played for the same European junior under-eighteen team that came out victorious. Also, they shared the same coach.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1737270507773260259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adri is 194th in the OWGR rankings. As far as Arnaus’ recent performances are concerned, he had two top-ten finishes in the DP World Tour. Arnaus’ 2022 triumph at the Catalunya Championship compelled fans to believe this was “a great signing”. But, keeping in mind his recent form, some fans were underwhelmed by the decision. Given that he is an average golfer.

Fans Disappointed as Jon Rahm Picks His New LIV Teammate

As the post came to the attention of fans, people came in readily to pour in their thoughts about the decision.

A disappointed fan took a sarcastic jab at the golfer, and his tone reflected how futile he considered this decision:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JWUKFan1982/status/1737286157078024457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkipperTex/status/1737330101543448824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yuen_greg/status/1737274954998313008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan asked about the identification of the golfer and if he was better than Phil Mickelson as a player:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ron2103310/status/1737276079855874443?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bennett_tron/status/1737280860074701181?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RichBartholome4/status/1737281600608723393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealLuxury4/status/1737277131762082170?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Howler8/status/1737438057370910790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Whether or not Adri’s inclusion in the LIV roster is a game-changer can only be known once he plays at LIV Golf Mayokaba. Also, fans are excited to witness the other two golfers who will be included in Rahm’s team.

Share this article

About the author

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Read more from Suchita Chakraborty