Golf’s Biggest Influencer Paige Spiranac Addresses Breast Reduction Rumors With a Lesson On Female Anatomy

Paige Spiranac recently shared an Instagram story addressing a rumor that has been going around about her undergoing breast reduction. The rumors started after she shared a picture of her wearing a compression gear during a workout. At first, she acknowledged that her breast size had not reduced and later explained the reason why people were thinking that way.

Advertisement

Golf’s top influencer gave three reasons behind why breast size may look different sometimes. The first was the choice of clothes. the second was weight gain or loss. And the third most important reason was, in her words, “that time of the month”.

Paige Spiranac stated the reason behind giving a lesson on the female anatomy is because her “DMs have been crazy” for “the last 24 hours.”

Advertisement

Paige Spiranac Gives a Lesson On Female Anatomy

Golf diva Paige Spiranac referred to the female menstrual cycle as “that time of the month” in her Instagram story. She explained the fact that during this period the breast size may either increase or decrease and that might “impact how natural breast size looks”. She added that her breasts “swell almost 2 cup sizes” during that time of the month.

Spiranac shared another story on Instagram to further explain the concept to men. She asked the guys to imagine their “buddy when it’s freezing” and then asked them to consider “when the blood is pumping”. She stated that the size would not be the same and then added that the same was with the breast sizes.

Paige Spiranac giving comebacks on social media posts is not a new thing. Her newest lesson on female anatomy was pretty scientific. How she adds humor with savageness is always a delight to watch for her fans. The golf influencer has been handling online criticism for years and does so with a punch!