Jordan Spieth Says Player Directors Have Been ‘Strongly Encouraged’ To Meet Saudi PIF Head Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Jordan Spieth has shared his affirmation that the PGA Tour Policy Board Player Directors are being “strongly encouraged” to meet the Saudi PIF head. The former Masters Champion was recently at The Players Championship and after the end of the second round, he spoke to the media and informed about the same.

Advertisement

On Friday, Golfweek reported that the Player Directors are nearing meeting the Public Investment Fund head, Yasir Al-Rumayyan in a secret meeting. As per the publication, they will meet in a private residence on Monday at Ponte Vedra Beach.

Jordan Spieth went on to confirm the same during his media interactions at TPC Sawgrass. When asked if the reports regarding the meeting were true, he said,

Advertisement

“We are being encouraged to potentially meet with them at some point, yeah.”

Jordan Spieth further stated that he could not say much about the meeting with Yasir Al-Rumayyan. But added by saying the PGA Tour membership should know of the same, especially, if there was going to be some sort of negotiation.

“I’m not sure that I can say much more other than we’re being encouraged to potentially meet with them. But at the same time we probably feel like our membership should know timing and what could happen… We are being encouraged, obviously, which I think is probably a good thing that the entire board should if there’s going to be any potential for a negotiation,” Spieth said.

Earlier this week, Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour Commissioner, also confirmed a meeting with the Saudi PIF ahead of the ongoing negotiations that are due to be finalized before the Masters. He expressed his desire to come to a mutual agreement to unify and take the game of golf forward.

Jordan Spieth Explains The Rules Controversy Involving Rory McIlroy

The Players Championship did bring some spotlight to Jordan Spieth, but, not for his game. He was embroiled in a rules controversy with his playing partner, Rory McIlroy on Thursday. However, during the same press conference on Friday, the American explained why he constantly talked to the Northern Irishman. He said,

Advertisement

“The thing is like it’s not, you’re not really supposed to use anyone from the outside to say it. But I was hearing from like members. So, I thought I told them when we walked off the tee. I said I couldn’t tell because I thought it was going to land so much further that it surprised me where it dropped so I didn’t actually see and it was close.” Spieth added, “I was like just why don’t you just make sure in case they caught it because a lot of times you have an overhead but I guess maybe not on Thursday or Friday.”

Earlier in the 2024 PGA Tour season, Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational as he signed a wrong scorecard. Henceforth this could be a major reason he did not want his fellow partner to make the same silly mistake.

The 30-year-old American could not proceed into the final two rounds of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. He missed the cut by two strokes. The former Masters championship shot 74 and 72 in the first two rounds to finish with a score of 2 over par. This was his first missed in the 2024 season. Now, it remains to be seen when he plays next.