How Much Did Scottie Scheffler Win at the 2024 Masters? Unveiling the Winner’s Share and Individual Payout

Apr 14, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Scottie Scheffler holds up his trophy at the green jacket ceremony after winning the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Scottie Scheffler had a stunning finish at the 2024 Masters and won a whopping amount of $3,600,000 from the $20 million prize pool. The American professional golfer started his first round with an incredible form, securing six birdies and going bogey-free. He concluded the round on 6 under par, one stroke behind Bryson DeChambeau.

Scheffler’s second round saw him ending on equal par and sharing a three-way lead with Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau. However, it was round three that ultimately made the golfer get a solo first position on the leaderboard as he ended the round on 1 under par.

Scottie Scheffler maintained his form on day four and with enough birdies and bogeys, the golfer ended the round at 4 under par. In total, he earned 11 under par at the event. This made Scheffler grab his second coveted green jacket and secure his third win of the season.

It is important to note that while Max Homa took the T3 position on the leaderboard, Bryson DeChambeau took the T6 position by the end of the tournament. All these golfers earned their prize share from the tournament’s big prize pool.

How Much Did Each Player Including Scottie Scheffler Earned From the Masters?

Below is the list of players with their finishes and prize money payout for the 2024 Masters:

