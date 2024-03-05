LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann Gets Yet Another Major Championship Invite

Sep 22, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Joaquin Niemann lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann is having a good time in his career and lately, he’s added another PGA Tour major to his 2024 schedule. Niemann will make an appearance at the PGA Championship, which was won by another LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka, last year.

Previously, the LIV compatriot bagged two more invites for the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. He made his place in the Open Championship through his triumph at the DP World Tour’s Australian Open. He also went on to grab an invite for the Masters at Augusta National, weeks after he won the LIV Golf Mayakoba. After these two majors, he’ll also be appearing at the PGA Championship.

Joaquin Niemann Confirms His Appearance At The PGA Championship

Joaquin has added another feather to his hat by winning the LIV Golf Jeddah. Right after winning the LIV Golf event, he revealed that he’d gotten an invite from the field of Valhalla.

“I got an invite for the PGA Championship as well. So I’m in that one.”

The golfer failed to make a cut at the PGA Championship last year at Oak Hill. Also, this year, he stands at the 249th position, which couldn’t ever get him under the top 70 to qualify for the event through the PGA Championship Points Standings. But finally, the invite came as a blessing disguise for the golfer.

Although Niemann is in astounding form, his circuit has failed to reward him points, which made him fall in the OWGR ranks, all due to the backlash LIV received from the OWGR association in 2023. Niemann’s rank was 18 when he first joined the PIF-funded league but now he stands at 76 in the OWGR.

Although his rank doesn’t guarantee his place in the majors, Niemann took up the matter seriously and attempted to confirm his place at the Royal Troon major by winning the Australian Open. This year, alongside Niemann, Sergio Garcia also received an invitation to the field of Masters.

Hence, the LIV defector, Joaquin, who expressed dismay regarding not being a part of any of the majors, can now prepare for the three upcoming majors.