LIV Golf Miami Sunday Round 3 Pairings And Shortgun Start Tee Times Unveiled

The LIV Golf Miami is underway with its third round to take place on Sunday at the Trump National Doral. The event has 54 players divided into 18 groups, with three players in each group teeing off at a separate time according to the LIV schedule.
Here’s the entire breakdown of the tee times and pairings for the Sunday round of LIV Golf Miami:
Group 1-Hole 1: 1:05 PM
- L Oosthuizen-Stinger GC
- T Hatton-Legion XIII
- D Burmester-Stinger GC
Group 2-Hole 1: 1:16 PM
- M Wolff-RangeGoats GC
- T Gooch-Smash GC
- S Garcia-Fireballs GC
Group 3-Hole 2: 1:05 PM
- P Reed-4Aces GC
- A Meronk-Cleeks GC
- K Vincent-Legion XIII
Group 4-Hole 3: 1:05 PM
- M Leishman-Ripper GC
- J Rahm-Legion XIII
- R Bland-Cleeks GC
Group 5-Hole 4: 1:05 PM
- J Niemann-Torque GC
- M Pereira-Torque GC
- P Uihlein-RangeGoats GC
Group 6-Hole 17: 1:05 PM
- T Pieters-RangeGoats GC
- D Johnson-4Aces GC
- B DeChambeau-Crushers GC
Group 7-Hole 16: 1:05 PM
- A Ancer-Fireballs GC
- K Na-Iron Heads GC
- B Steele-HyFlyers GC
Group 8-Hole 5: 1:05 PM
- P Casey-Crushers GC
- S Vincent-Iron Heads GC
- A Lahiri-Crushers GC
Group 9-Hole 6: 1:05 PM
- C Ortiz-Torque GC
- C Tringale-HyFlyers GC
- C Surratt-Legion XIII
Group 10-Hole 7: 1:05 PM
- B Watson-RangeGoats GC
- K Samooja-Cleeks GC
- H Varner III-4Aces GC
Group 11-Hole 8: 1:05 PM
- E Chacarra-Fireballs GC
- C Schwartzel-Stinger GC
- H Stenson-Majesticks GC
Group 12-Hole 9: 1:05 PM
- B Koepka-Smash GC
- B Grace-Stinger GC
- M Kaymer-Cleeks GC
Group 13-Hole 10: 1:05 PM
- D Lee-Iron Heads GC
- G McDowell-Smash GC
- I Poulter-Majesticks GC
Group 14-Hole 11: 1:05 PM
- S Muñoz-Torque GC
- J Kokrak-Smash GC
- P Mickelson-HyFlyers GC
Group 15-Hole 12: 1:05 PM
- L Westwood-Majesticks GC
- M Jones-Ripper GC
- P Perez-4Aces GC
Group 16-Hole 13: 1:05 PM
- H Swafford
- L Herbert-Ripper GC
- D Puig-Fireballs GC
Group 17-Hole 14: 1:05 PM
- S Horsfield-Majesticks GC
- A Ogletree-HyFlyers GC
- C Howell III-Crushers GC
Group 18-Hole 15: 1:05 PM
- A Kim
- J Kozuma-Iron Heads GC
- B Campbell-Ripper GC
With the excitement mounting high at the Trump National Doral, let’s take a look at the round two performances of the top three players on the leaderboard!
Saturday’s Performance Of The Top Three LIV Golfers On The LIV Golf Miami Leaderboard
At the top of the LIV Golf Miami leaderboard sits Sergio Garcia, who secured a total score of 4-under and made six birdies along with two bogeys. Next in line is Talor Gooch, who carded four birdies over the eighteen holes and landed at two-under at the end of Saturday. Third on the list is Matthew Wolff, who made five birdies and finished with a score of 3-under.
For team performance, Legion XIII is at the top of the leaderboard and captain Jon Rahm is doing quite well for the team’s first season on the LIV roster. Closing following them is Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC and Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC. Thus, it is to see which team triumphs at the end of the showdown.
