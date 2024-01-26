As Adrian Meronk’s Vindication Complicates Things, Here’s What Rory McIlroy Advised Him Post His Ryder Cup Snub

Adrian Meronk was disheartened by his Ryder Cup snub last year, and as a result, what might seem as an act of vindication, switched to LIV Golf after ignoring Rory McIlroy’s valuable advice. Rory McIlroy advised Meronk to use the fire after the Ryder Cup heartbreak positively to get into the team in 2025, but his recent move to the breakaway circuit has further complicated things for the golfer.

Advertisement

McIlroy was empathetic towards Meronk after Luke Donald rejected him in 2023. Donald took up rookie Ludvig Aberg, but when Adrian wasn’t selected as the captain’s pick, it came as an insult to him ans his skills. Amidst all this, last year, when McIlroy and Meronk were paired for the Irish Open, the Irishman suggested a few tips to make his way into his patriotic dream. Let’s take a look at Rory’s advice to Adrian.

What Valuable Rory McIlroy Advice Did Adrian Meronk Ignore After The Ryder Cup Snub

McIlroy stated that it was quite natural for Meronk to be disheartened and a few situations went against him that year. Rory further talked about how Aberg took Meronk’s place and it went against the player.

Advertisement

“Having Ludvig [Aberg] come and play the way he played, the way it all transpired he was very, very unfortunate. But he went out there today, shot a decent score and that’s all he can do, use this as fuel for the fire to go ahead and keep playing great and hopefully make the next one in the States.”

But Meronk’s move to LIV Golf has complicated things and he will be teeing it up at Mayakoba after withdrawing from the Farmers Insurance Open. Reports even suggest that the ex-DP World Tour pro has recently received his PGA Tour card but probably his anger for the European Ryder Cup team and greed for LIV wealth worked together in taking this vital decision.

After his LIV move, it is unlikely to see Meronk in Bethpage because the golfers who switch to LIV have their DP World Tour memberships revoked. But as the talks are ongoing about the framework agreement, probably the authorities will align their thoughts with allowing the best LIV golfers to play in the Ryder Cup and even Rory McIlroy supported the same after Jon Rahm‘s switch to the Saudi-funded league. At this point, Adrian’s future in elite golf is way more complicated, and his Ryder Cup chances are relatively bleak.