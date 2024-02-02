HomeSearch

LIV Golf Suffers Season Postponement Scare As Food Poisoning Brings Down Players, Caddies And Staff

Kunal Singh
Published

LIV Golf Louis Oosthuizen

Sep 23, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Louis Oosthuizen walks up to the 17th tee during the second round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The entire LIV Golf community is currently at El Camaleon Golf Club for the season-opening Mayakoba Invitational. However, things do not seem to be going as planned as the league is facing a season postponement scare. Reports suggest that around 20 people including players, caddies, and managers have suffered food poisoning.

Reports suggest that more than half of the league’s field has been down due to stomach bug and the first round scheduled on February 2 might get postponed.

“Apparently more then half of the LIV field has gone down with food poisoning. Today’s first round in the Mexico opener could be postponed. Sounds nasty.”

However, he later added that the players and other support staff had informed that they were feeling better and did not want any kind of delay.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BobHarig/status/1753446391156752635?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Who Will Be Playing At The LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024?

Unlike the previous two seasons, LIV Golf will not have a regular 48-player field at the Mayakoba Invitational. There will be a field of 54 players which comprises 13 four-player teams and two individual wildcards at El Camaleon Golf Club.

LIV’s newest joinee Jon Rahm will be leading the league’s new team, Legion XIII GC, and will be accompanied by Tyrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and Kieran Vincent. The wildcard entrants for the LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024 are Laurie Canter and Hudson Swafford.

Below is the full field for LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024:

4 Aces GC

  1. Dustin Johnson (C)
  2. Pat Perez
  3. Patrick Reed
  4. Harold Varner III

Cleeks GC

  1. Martin Kaymer (C)
  2. Richard Bland
  3. Adrian Meronk
  4. Kalle Samooja

Crushers GC

  1. Bryson DeChambeau (C)
  2. Charles Howell III
  3. Anirban Lahiri
  4. Paul Casey

Fireballs GC

  1. Sergio Garcia (C)
  2. Abraham Ancer
  3. Eugenio Chacarra
  4. David Puig

HyFlyers GC

  1. Phil Mickelson (C)
  2. Brendan Steele
  3. Cameron Tringale
  4. Andy Ogletree

Iron Heads GC

  1. Kevin Na (C)
  2. Danny Lee
  3. Scott Vincent
  4. Jinichiro Kozuma

Legion XIII GC

  1. Jon Rahm (C)
  2. Caleb Surratt
  3. Kieran Vincent
  4. Tyrrell Hatton

Majesticks GC

  1. Ian Poulter (C)
  2. Lee Westwood
  3. Henrik Stenson
  4. Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

  1. Bubba Watson (C)
  2. Peter Uihlein
  3. Matthew Wolff
  4. Thomas Pieters

Ripper GC

  1. Cameron Smith (C)
  2. Lucas Herbert
  3. Marc Leishman
  4. Matt Jones

Smash GC

  1. Brooks Koepka (C)
  2. Graeme McDowell
  3. Jason Kokrak
  4. Talor Gooch

Stinger GC

  1. Louis Oosthuizen (C)
  2. Brendan Grace
  3. Charl Schwartzel
  4. Dean Burmester

Torque GC

  1. Joaquin Niemann (C)
  2. Carlos Ortiz
  3. Mito Pereira
  4. Sebastian Munoz

Individual Wildcards

  1. Laurie Canter
  2. Hudson Swafford

The 2024 season will also provide fans with new innovative first-of-its-kind “Any Shot, Any Time” technology for television viewers. Fans can select their favorite player, team, or group and watch them play on the LIV Golf Plus app. It will be really interesting to see if this new technological advancement can bring more viewership for the league.

