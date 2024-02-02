LIV Golf Suffers Season Postponement Scare As Food Poisoning Brings Down Players, Caddies And Staff
Kunal Singh
|Published
The entire LIV Golf community is currently at El Camaleon Golf Club for the season-opening Mayakoba Invitational. However, things do not seem to be going as planned as the league is facing a season postponement scare. Reports suggest that around 20 people including players, caddies, and managers have suffered food poisoning.
Reports suggest that more than half of the league’s field has been down due to stomach bug and the first round scheduled on February 2 might get postponed.
“Apparently more then half of the LIV field has gone down with food poisoning. Today’s first round in the Mexico opener could be postponed. Sounds nasty.”
However, he later added that the players and other support staff had informed that they were feeling better and did not want any kind of delay.
Who Will Be Playing At The LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024?
Unlike the previous two seasons, LIV Golf will not have a regular 48-player field at the Mayakoba Invitational. There will be a field of 54 players which comprises 13 four-player teams and two individual wildcards at El Camaleon Golf Club.
LIV’s newest joinee Jon Rahm will be leading the league’s new team, Legion XIII GC, and will be accompanied by Tyrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and Kieran Vincent. The wildcard entrants for the LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024 are Laurie Canter and Hudson Swafford.
Below is the full field for LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024:
4 Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson (C)
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
Cleeks GC
- Martin Kaymer (C)
- Richard Bland
- Adrian Meronk
- Kalle Samooja
Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau (C)
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
- Paul Casey
Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia (C)
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- David Puig
HyFlyers GC
- Phil Mickelson (C)
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
- Andy Ogletree
Iron Heads GC
- Kevin Na (C)
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
- Jinichiro Kozuma
Legion XIII GC
- Jon Rahm (C)
- Caleb Surratt
- Kieran Vincent
- Tyrrell Hatton
Majesticks GC
- Ian Poulter (C)
- Lee Westwood
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GC
- Bubba Watson (C)
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
- Thomas Pieters
Ripper GC
- Cameron Smith (C)
- Lucas Herbert
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka (C)
- Graeme McDowell
- Jason Kokrak
- Talor Gooch
Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen (C)
- Brendan Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
- Dean Burmester
Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann (C)
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- Sebastian Munoz
Individual Wildcards
- Laurie Canter
- Hudson Swafford
The 2024 season will also provide fans with new innovative first-of-its-kind “Any Shot, Any Time” technology for television viewers. Fans can select their favorite player, team, or group and watch them play on the LIV Golf Plus app. It will be really interesting to see if this new technological advancement can bring more viewership for the league.
