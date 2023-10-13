$18,000,000 Winner’s Bonus, Byes and 2024 Eligibility At Stake as LIV Golf Returns to Saudi Arabia

Sep 24, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Anirban Lahiri putts on the 16th green during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf is back for its final tournament of the season, and there is a lot on the line as it works to rebound from its OWGR setback. For players hoping to grab hold of the league’s season ending points title crowned with a $18,000,000 winning bonus, the LIV Golf Invitational in Jeddah is their final hope to glory. The Saudi-funded tour is all set to wrap up its 2023 calendar with its event in Saudi Arabia, before it moves on to its season-ending Team Championship in Miami.

Advertisement

The $25,000,000 event is scheduled to tee off at the Royal Greens G.& C.C in King Abdullah Economic City from October 13th to October 15th. Here’s why this event is sensational in every sense.

A Close Call for the Winning Bonus

With Dustin Johnson winning the season-long individual title last season, this year the competition is a close call between three golfers. Going head to head are Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith (170), who is currently in the lead with two wins in London and Bedminster and six top 10 finishes, Range Goats GC’s Talor Gooch (162) coming in at a hot second with his three wins at Adelaide, Singapore and Andalucia, and Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau (146) who has had a stellar season thanks to his record breaking win at Greenbrier.

Advertisement

While Smith and Gooch are guaranteed to be in the top 2, DeChambeau’s chances stand slim despite two wins this season. This provides a ray of hope for other players to play for the bonus title. Potential contenders include Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Branden Grace and Mito Pereira, all having a chance at the individual title thanks to their performances this year.

But that is not all there is at stake at this week’s invitational.

LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money Distribution, Byes and 2024 Eligibility

The $25,000,000 event offers a prize money of $4,000,000 for the Individual Championship and $5,000,000 for the team that wins the season ending championship in Miami the following week.

The top four teams at the team championship will earn a bye in the first round, moving directly into the semi-finals. Currently, 4Aces GC top the team leaderboard thus acquiring the first bye, which leaves 3 byes for the remaining four teams to compete for.

As far as eligibility for the 2024 season is concerned, LIV Jeddah will offer players a chance to finish in the top 24 on the points list for an immediate push into the next season. During the off-season transfer period, players ranking 25-44 can be traded or released from their teams. Players with a ranking of less than 45 will be relegated, but not entirely. They still have a chance to advance via the league’s inaugural promotion tournament. But, all team captains are automatically eligible for the next season.

Advertisement

Given below is the prize money distribution for the tournament in Jeddah:

Position Prize Money 1. $4,000,000 2: $2,250,000 3. $1,500,000 4. $1,000,000 5. $800,000 6. $700,000 7. $610,000 8. $530,000 9. $460,000 10. $415,000 11. $390,000 12. $370,000 13. $350,000 14. $330,000 15. $310,000 16. $290,000 17. $280,000 18. $270,000 19. $260,000 20. $250,000 21. $240,000 22. $230,000 23. $220,000 24. $210,000 25. $205,000 26. $200,000 27. $195,000 28. $190,000 29. $185,000 30. $180,000 31. $175,000 32. $170,000 33. $165,000 34. $160,000 35. $155,000 36. $150,000 37. $147,500 38. $145,000 39. $142,500 40. $140,000 41. $137,500 42. $135,000 43. $132,500 44. $130,000 45. $127,500 46. $125,000 47. $122,500 48. $120,000

Who is your pick to win?