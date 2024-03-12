LIV Golfer Paul Casey Returns To DP World Tour After Almost Two Years

Oct 21, 2023; Doral, Florida, USA; Paul Casey looks on from the seventh tee during the second round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golfer Paul Casey is all set to make his return to the DP World Tour after a 26-month-long absence. He will be seen playing at the upcoming Porsche Singapore Classic which is scheduled to kick off on March 21. The Englishman was last seen playing on the tour back in January 2022 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The 15-time European Tour champion has been included in the field as one of the sponsor’s exemptions. Interestingly, his appearance at Laguna National Golf Resort Club will be the third time that he will be playing on a different tour since he defected to the Saudi-backed league. His previous two starts came on the Asian Tour.

Paul Casey earned a sponsor’s invite to the upcoming DP World Tour event due to his association with sports car manufacturer and title sponsor, Porsche. The tournament did not have any sponsors until January 2024. However, Porsche signed a multi-year deal with host Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Casey has already won one of the Porsche-sponsored events back in 2019, the Porsche European Open. Also, with five of the first six DP World Tour events being won by LIV Golfers, Casey will take inspiration from them and try to perform similarly.

Exploring Paul Casey’s Performance In The 2024 LIV Golf Season So Far

The 46-year-old Englishman has featured in all the first four events on the Saudi-backed in its third season. He seems to be in great form, especially, after a tied second finish at the LIV Golf Hong Kong event last week.

Paul Casey started his 2024 season with a T11 finish at the LIV Golf Mayakoba. He shot three rounds of 70-69-68 to finish with a score of 6 under par. Later on, in the second event at Las Vegas, he carded 63-70-68 to get to a score of 9 under par and finished tied for fifth on the leaderboard.

At the Jeddah Invitational, Casey recorded his worst finish in the 2024 season so far. He shot a score of 4 under par and finished T29 on the leaderboard.

Although Paul Casey has yet to record his first victory on the LIV Golf league, it seems that the first win is not too far. Especially, with the kind of form and consistency he has been having this season. The Englishman will next be seen playing in the league at the Miami Invitational in the first week of April. As of now, it will be interesting to see his performance in his DP World Tour return at the Porsche Singapore Classic.