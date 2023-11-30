Tiger Woods Frustrated With Framework Agreement, Says Won’t Let How it Happened Again

The signing of the $3 billion merger came as a shock to the golf world, with its details being finalized under the table without the involvement of key decision-makers and influencers. Like all other golfers, Tiger Woods was deeply disappointed by the decision. This also spurred him to join the policy board as the sixth-player director and ensure that transparency prevailed going forward.

Advertisement

Recently, during the presser ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Woods was asked his take on this matter and how the framework agreement was proceeding so far considering that it was nearing its deadline. The golf legend went ahead and assured people that what happened months ago, he would never let that happen again.

“I would say that my reaction was surprised as I’m sure a lot of the players were taken back by it, by what happened” said the Hall of Famer two days back. He continued, “So quickly without any input or any information about it, it was just thrown out there. I was very surprised…We were very frustrated with what happened…we were not going to be left out of the process like we were. So part of that process was putting me on the board and accepting that position.”

Advertisement

After the framework agreement was carried out without the consent of the players, 41 golfers, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas, sent a letter to the tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, stating that certain steps be taken for the governance of the tour, one of which was appointing Woods as a player director. Tiger further reflected on the direction of the PGA-LIV deal.

Tiger Woods Visibly Frustrated Regarding the Future of the PGA-LIV Agreement

He talked about how the management had worked hard to ensure a better future for the PGA Tour.

“December 31st is coming up…we would like to implement some of these changes that have not taken place. The guys, all the player directors have spent so many hours and worked tireless hours to make sure that we have the best deal for all the players”.

Added to that, Woods also shed light on PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and the job he did.

“I think Jay has been a part of the direction, he understands what happened prior to that can’t happen again”. He continued on having faith in Monahan: “That was part of why I came on to the board is I did have faith in Jay and in what he could do going forward and what can’t happen again”.

Advertisement

The PGA Tour is getting sponsorship requests from several companies, but they haven’t thought of replacing the PIF fund as their financial backing. Earlier this month, the PGA Tour asserted that they were nearing a definitive framework for the agreement. “We remain focused on reaching a definitive agreement with PIF and the DP World Tour…these negotiations have resulted in unsolicited outreach and proposals from a number of other interested investors”.

A lot has to be worked out before 2023 ends. And with Rory McIlroy resigning from his position as player director and Jordan Spieth chipping in for the remainder of his tenure, things seem to be uncertain for the merger to fall through and finalize before the deadline.