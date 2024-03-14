‘Tour Hasn’t Necessarily Evolved With The Changing Times’: Rory McIlroy Says PGA Tour Has Lost Its Way And Has A Solution For It

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy reacts to the video screen on the sixth hole during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy thinks that the PGA Tour has lost its way after the inception of the Saudi-backed league, and he knows a solution for it. McIlroy has spent a greater part of his time on the tour and from his experience, he thinks it’s important to identify the root of the big problem. The four-time major winner is of the idea that the tour should focus on its product from a fan perspective.

Also, the implementation of signature events with big purses and smaller fields has excluded the lower-ranked players on the tour. McIlroy said that these showdowns aren’t capturing people’s attention that much this year. With all these problems looming over the integrity of the Tour, McIlroy has come up with his solutions in order to rectify the situation that the sport is currently in.

Rory McIlroy Thinks That The PGA Tour Hasn’t Evolved With Time

Rory McIlroy went ahead and clearly underlined the problem of the PGA Tour.

“I think when you’ve got a members’ organization that’s been in existence for 60 or 70 years, and the first mantra of that organization is playing opportunities, whenever people are perceived to have playing opportunities taken away from them, they’re not going to like it.”

Added to that, he continued,

“I think it’s just the tour has been a certain way for so long, but I also think that the tour hasn’t necessarily evolved with the changing times to make it a more compelling entertainment product and sort of trying to fit in with the sort of modern media and sports landscape.”

He also talked about how the fan reception was better in previous years but isn’t the same this year. The Northern Irishman also believes that a way to have a better fan experience is by working on the on-site entertainment aspects. He approaches the matter by identifying the problem, which is, “things are created for the members…you’ve got to go sell those things to fans, sponsors, media.”

Following that, McIlroy offered a solution.

“You need to create things for the fans, for the sponsors, for the media, and then you have to go sell that to the players, tell them to get on board with that.”

The four-time major winner thinks this is a good way to take the business ahead. He also talked about how every year there should be an evaluation based on rank and merit.

McIlroy ended the interview with the thought that more new talent should be brought from all around the world, specifically the Korn Ferry Tour. Also, the PGA Tour should change with time and shed its stagnancy. Thus, with the signing of a deal with the Strategic Sports Group, it is important to see how much the PGA Tour evolves in the coming years.