Bryson DeChambeau Assures That a PGAT-PIF Deal Might Be Finalized Within A Month Or So

Aug 12, 2023; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks on the ninth hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau has affirmed that the framework agreement for the grand merger announced in June last year, will arrive in a month, much before expected. He also stated that after the negotiations are done, there is “no way around it now”.

The previous deadline for the agreement to be finalized was December 31 and after negotiations were delayed, the latest timeline was shifted to somewhere around April. Moreover, the intricacies of the deal will only be revealed when the authorities declare them, given the sensitivity of the condition. DeChambeau, who never hesitated from keeping an opinion, thinks the deal will be confirmed in “a month or so”.Speaking of which, in an interview, ‘the Scientist’ expressed his views.

Bryson DeChambeau Shares His Opinion About The Condition Of the Framework Agreement

The golfer thinks the deal will arrive faster than everybody thinks.

“I think the deal is going to come quicker than you think…It might not be the next couple of weeks. Maybe a month or so. But it’s going to happen. There’s no way around it now. This is about the good of the game for the fans. The health of the game for the fans”

Added to that, he continued,

“As time goes on, we’re starting to see these fans are hungry for us all to come back together. I can’t wait for that day to happen”

As the PGA Tour is also in negotiations with the SSG, fronted by Fenway Sports Group, for financial backup, a lot is to be determined before declaring a final decision. Golf podcaster, Nathan Hubbard, thinks that the deal might be confirmed within a week. As days draw near, the golf community is becoming eager to know what the future of golf holds.

On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau will be starting his LIV season with Crushers GC in LIV Golf Mayakoba. But Jon Rahm still has enough empty seats in his team to fill before the first event of LIV Golf kickstarts. Thus, as the negotiations are underway, it is to see which LIV golfers make a switch and where the sport of golf heads towards.