Why Was Play Suspended At The 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship?

The 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship got suspended on the third day of its gameplay at around 2:57 p.m. CDT due to disturbing weather conditions following rainfall at the Club at Carlton Woods. According to an LPGA official, the stormy situation formed much earlier than anticipated.

While the majority of players were able to complete their third round, few golfers had to wait to finish theirs. Nonetheless, the third round of the LPGA Chevron Championship will now resume on Sunday, April 21 at 7 a.m. CDT. After completing the remaining holes, golfers will start their final round at 9:20 a.m. CDT, teeing off from both Tee 1 and Tee 10.

Atthaya Thitikul is currently leading the tournament, although she has not yet completed her third round. Meanwhile, Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda are closely trailing her, both sitting in the T2 position.

Due to the weather situation, golfers will have to play some extra holes on Sunday, which would be quite challenging for them. However, when asked about the same, Atthaya Thitikul, Brooke Henderson, and Nelly Korda expressed their excitement about playing on Sunday.

Golfers’ Remarks on Playing Extra Holes on Sunday at the LPGA Chevron Championship

Atthaya Thitikul, Brooke Henderson, and Nelly Korda were asked about their play going on Sunday, considering the need to play extra holes since overnight rains were expected.

Atthaya Thitikul, who currently has a total score of 11 under par, feels that playing on the greens would be a little easier but the drives and other things might make the play a little harder. She said (via AP News):

“The greens are going to play a little bit easier, but the drives, other things may be harder. I don’t know what it’s going to be like because some holes we have the wind, and it’s helped.”

Meanwhile, Brooke Henderson is confident enough that she can maintain good form even on the final day:

“Anytime my putter gets to working, I’m pretty happy because ball-striking is usually a strength of mine. This week I’ve been hitting it really well, so when I’ve been able to make a few putts, it feels really good, and hopefully keep it hot tomorrow.”

Lastly, Nelly Korda, who is aiming to win consecutively for the fifth time, disclosed that she will likely have a positive attitude towards playing on Sunday.

“I think you just have to try to be positive about it and just tell yourself that you can’t get caught up in possibly girls being on 18 or not having that many holes left. If you think about it positively, then I have a lot of opportunities left in the day that I can go out and maybe capitalize on a couple of them, then that’s good. But I’m going to think about it positively rather than negatively.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Mother Nature will cooperate with these golfers, allowing them to resume their third round and perform at their best in the final round of the major. As time passes, all eyes are on Nelly Korda and whether or not her gameplay will make her clinch her fifth victory in a row!