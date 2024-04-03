Nelly Korda, World No. 1, Sets Sights On Fourth Consecutive LPGA Tour Victory At 2024 T-Mobile Match Play

Bradenton’s Nelly Korda holds her new winning trophy after defeating Lydia Ko, off camera, in a sudden-death playoff to capture LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton’s Country Club on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Nelly Korda has been making some of the finest records for herself after winning three back-to-back events on the LPGA Tour. The current World No. 1 first went on to win the LPGA Drive On Championship in a playoff round against Lydia Ko. Then, she triumphed over Ryann O’Toole at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship again in a playoff round.

Korda’s most recent form at the Ford Championship made her secure her third victory of the season with a two-stroke margin against Hira Naveed. Currently, the American professional golfer is at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas for the T-Mobile Match Play tournament, where she is looking forward to clinching another win.

Talking about her performance over the last weeks, Nelly Korda said (via Sky Sports):

“I would say that the past two weeks everything has just kind of clicked a little bit more. Even my mistakes I’ve made the right mistakes in a sense, and just playing really smart, just not taking too much risk on.”

Korda further mentioned how it feels like to win events in a row:

“At the end of the day, it’s tough when you win first two out of three events in a row where you kind of can’t kind of think about it too much. You have to process what you’ve done but then you have to get ready for the next week.”

It is worth mentioning that should Korda emerge victorious in the upcoming event, she would achieve a remarkable feat as the first golfer since Lorena Ochoa in 2008 to secure four consecutive wins.

A Closer Look Into Nelly Korda’s Upcoming Event: The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play

The upcoming T-Mobile Match Play is set to take place between April 3rd and April 7th, and will have 96 players vying for the $2 million prize pool at Shadow Creek.

The event will feature a cut after the first two rounds, consisting of 36 holes of stroke play. Subsequently, the players who make the cut will advance to compete initially in another 18 holes of stroke play. This will be followed by the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, culminating in the final 18-hole championship match.

Fans looking to follow the event coverage and witness Nelly Korda compete for her fourth season victory can tune into Golf Channel and Peacock every day from April 3rd at 6 p.m. ET.