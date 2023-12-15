What Time Do Charlie and Tiger Woods Tee Off? Everything You Need To Know About the PNC Championships
Suchita Chakraborty
|Published December 15, 2023
Before the main tournament, the PNC Championship, which begins on December 16 at Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, a Pro-Am match is taking place on Friday. The tee time for Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods is 9 a.m. ET on the first tee. But unlike other teams, their time collides with Annika Sorenstam and her son, Will McGee.
Yet, no decision has been taken regarding whether both duos will play alongside each other. Or, either will take the front nine holes and the other will take the back nine holes. Apart from this, what is the format of the main tournament?
Format for Saturday’s PNC Championship 2023
The game will have a 36-hole format. Moreover, they will follow the rules of a charity tournament, where each member of the team will be allotted different tees based on their age to have the perfect shot. The process continues until there’s a putt.
Last year, the tournament was won by Team Singh with a score of 26 under. This is Team Tiger’s fourth appearance in this tournament. Team Tiger has never won the tournament but touched a feat of T8 last year with 20-under. This year, the field consists of several renowned faces. Who are they?
List of players in the 2023 PNC Championship
The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel starting Friday. Besides, Peacock will also broadcast the event. The purse of the event is $1.09 million, which can be grabbed by Tiger Woods, given the fact that he’s all geared up after a period of rehabilitation to play in the second tournament after his comeback. His Hero World Challenge experience was enough of a trial to shake off the mental fatigue; now he’s all set to make a clinch.
