What Time Do Charlie and Tiger Woods Tee Off? Everything You Need To Know About the PNC Championships

Dec 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods and father Tiger Woods fist bump after a birdie on the ninth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Before the main tournament, the PNC Championship, which begins on December 16 at Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, a Pro-Am match is taking place on Friday. The tee time for Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods is 9 a.m. ET on the first tee. But unlike other teams, their time collides with Annika Sorenstam and her son, Will McGee.

Yet, no decision has been taken regarding whether both duos will play alongside each other. Or, either will take the front nine holes and the other will take the back nine holes. Apart from this, what is the format of the main tournament?

Format for Saturday’s PNC Championship 2023

The game will have a 36-hole format. Moreover, they will follow the rules of a charity tournament, where each member of the team will be allotted different tees based on their age to have the perfect shot. The process continues until there’s a putt.

Last year, the tournament was won by Team Singh with a score of 26 under. This is Team Tiger’s fourth appearance in this tournament. Team Tiger has never won the tournament but touched a feat of T8 last year with 20-under. This year, the field consists of several renowned faces. Who are they?

List of players in the 2023 PNC Championship

Serial no. Player duos 1 Steve Stricker, Izzi Stricker 2 Justin Leonard, Luke Leonard 3 Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods 4 Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas 5 Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino 6 Annika Sorenstam, Will McGee 7 Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman 8 Matt Kuchar, Cameron Kuchar 9 Vijay Singh, Qass Singh 10 Bernhard Langer, Jason Langer 11 Mark O’Meara, Shaun O’Meara 12 Retief Goosen, Leo Goosen 13 John Daly, John Daly II 14 Nelly Korda, Petr Korda 15 David Duval, Brady Duval 16 Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo 17 Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk 18 Stewart Cink, Regan Cink 19 Padraig Harrington, Ciaran Harrington 20 Nick Price, Greg Price

The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel starting Friday. Besides, Peacock will also broadcast the event. The purse of the event is $1.09 million, which can be grabbed by Tiger Woods, given the fact that he’s all geared up after a period of rehabilitation to play in the second tournament after his comeback. His Hero World Challenge experience was enough of a trial to shake off the mental fatigue; now he’s all set to make a clinch.