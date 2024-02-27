LIV Golf Struck A Streaming Deal Soon After Getting Anthony Kim On Board

Oct 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Pin flag on the 17th green during the second round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Soon after Anthony Kim was announced to be part of the Jeddah event, the LIV Golf League signed a new streaming deal with Caffeine. The digital live-streaming platform will telecast Friday’s action. Apart from the new streaming partners, the YouTube channel, LIV Golf Plus, and the CW app will also have the content of the 54-hole competition.

Advertisement

The Saudi-backed league’s chief media officer, Will Staeger announced the new partnership with the newest partnership with the digital streaming platform. While speaking to the media, he said,

“We’re thrilled about this new partnership with Caffeine that continues our efforts to expand streaming options for LIV Golf’s Friday live coverage while introducing the league to a next-gen audience.”

Advertisement

Will Staeger continued as said,

“By distributing our Friday coverage across multiple platforms – including LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel, The CW App and now Caffeine – cord-cutters, sports and entertainment viewers, and digital fans on the move can watch our top-level competition coverage on Fridays anywhere they like, on any device, live and on-demand.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Caffeine, Ben Keighra expressed his excitement to join hands with LIV Golf. He said to the media about the new partnership.

“We’re excited to partner with LIV Golf to expand distribution of its tournament content and help it reach new viewers as the tour continues to grow.”

Ben Keighra said,

Advertisement

“This collaboration marks an exciting moment as Caffeine continues to redefine live sports streaming, helping leagues and brands discover, connect and interact with passionate fans at scale through our platform.”

This is the third big news from LIV Golf this week. They recently announced Anthony Kim to be one of the wild card entrants this season. Also, as per reports, he will receive around $7-8 million as a signing bonus. Just a few days before they signed a deal with trading card company Panini.

When Is The Next LIV Golf Event Which Will Feature Anthony Kim?

The Disruptive League will now travel to Saudi Arabia to host the LIV Golf Jeddah. The tournament will be played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. It will be a 54-hole competition that kicks off on March 1 and will conclude on March 3.

The upcoming event will have the same $25 million prize pool. $20 million will be reserved for the individual leaderboard and the winner will receive $4 million. Meanwhile, $5 million is reserved for the first three teams on the leaderboard.

LIV Golf’s last tournament was in Las Vegas and Dustin Johnson recorded his third victory. Smash GC was the winning team. The upcoming Jeddah Invitational will be the league’s return after three weeks. It will be interesting to see what the fan attendance is going to be in Saudi Arabia this time.