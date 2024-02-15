List Of Tiger Woods’ Full Golf Gear For The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods reaches to grab a ball at the practice facility during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 4, 2023. Pga The Masters Practice Round

Tiger Woods will be seen at the Genesis Invitational this Thursday making his first start on the PGA Tour’s 2024 season. He is scheduled to tee off at 12:25 p.m. with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland at the Riveria Golf Course. The golf legend is also the host of the tournament and will be surely be present at the trophy ceremony on Sunday.

Advertisement

The 15-time major champion will be debuting his new apparel Sun Day Red. After separating from Nike, he joined hands with TaylorMade to announce a new clothing line earlier this week. But the apparel is not just the only thing that is going to be new for the 15-time major winner this week. He is also making some changes to the golf bag for the upcoming signature event.

What Is Inside Tiger Woods’ Bag For The Genesis Invitational?

The 82-time PGA Tour winner is going to use most of the golf equipment from famous golf product manufacturer TaylorMade this week at Riveria Golf Course. Let’s take a deeper look at his bag:

Advertisement

Driver

Tiger Woods will be using the TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver. It will have a 9-degree Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6-TX shaft with a sleek black-and-white design. Interestingly, it will be the first time that he will be using this driver at a professional golf event.

3-Wood

The 15-time major champion has a terrific all-new upgraded TaylorMade Qi10 Tour in his golf bag for the Genesis Invitational. It is a 15-degree 3-wood with a Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7 X shaft.

Fairway Wood

Tiger Woods will be back with his old TaylorMade M3 fairway wood. It is a 19-degree fairway wood with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana D+ Limited 80-TX shaft.

Irons

The California-born golfer will be using his trustworthy 3-Iron TaylorMade P770 and 4-Iron called TaylorMade P-7TW. Both have a True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft.

Wedges

Tiger Woods has also changed his wedge for the Genesis Invitational this year. He will be using a brand new TaylorMade MG4. He has two wedges of 56 and 60 degrees having True Temper Dynamic Golf S400 shaft.

Advertisement

Putter

The 82-time PGA Tour champion has shown his trust in his old putter Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS. It is a prototype putter with a PING PP58 grip.

Ball

The Bridgestone ambassador Tiger Woods also changed his golf ball for the upcoming PGA Tour signature event. He will be using a new Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball.

The upcoming Genesis Invitational starts on February 15, 2024. It will have a short field of 71 players with a prize purse of $20 million. It will be intriguing to see if the changes in his golf bag would benefit Woods at Riveria Golf Course this week.