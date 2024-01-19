Patrick Cantlay In Full Force To Help Finalize A Framework Agreement, Says He ‘Cares Deeply’

Jan 18, 2024; La Quinta, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay waits on the tee on the first hole during the first round of the The American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay is striving hard to get the best framework agreement for the PGAT-LIV merger and affirms that he “cares deeply” about his responsibility. He is also paying keen attention to making sure that it is in the best interest of the players. The deadline of the agreement, which was previously the end of last year, has been pushed to April.

Advertisement

Cantlay is the front face of the deal as the player director, as he’s been quite vocal about the negotiations and looks forward to sealing a deal within a few months. Cantlay has shared a few words on the negotiations. What did he say?

Patrick Cantlay Gets Candid About His Role In The Framework Agreement

In an interview before The American Express, Cantlay said, as words of affirmation,

Advertisement

“I have a responsibility to the membership, to represent them as best as possible, and I care deeply about that”.

Added to that, he continued,

“Seeing through this deal, as best as possible, to set up the PGA TOUR players both now and in the future, is a priority for me.”

Apart from his job as a player director, he’s also trying to balance his golf.

“That aside, as far as my golf goes, that is my primary job is my golf. Doing everything I can, time management-wise, to have enough time to prioritize both things correctly is important and a challenge, but that’s life.”

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy stepped down from his role as a player director to focus on golf after accusing the PGA Tour of using him as a ‘sacrificial lamb’ during the tour’s dark days. But Cantlay is confident that he can balance both. He feels compartmentalizing is his strength.

As the deadline draws near, the pressure mounts and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is continuously flying baxk and forth to meet with Saudi PIF head Yasir Al-Rumayyan for a deal to be finalized in time. Monahan is trying his best to get back the trust of the golf fraternity and is utilizing all his efforts to make sure that the mistakes are not repeated. Also, with the efforts of all the player directors, it is expected that a contract will be reached that favors all.