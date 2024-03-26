Nelly Korda’s Second-Straight LPGA Tour Victory Gets Her To The Top Of The World And Fetches Her $300,000 In Prize Money

Bradenton’s Nelly Korda reacts after sinking winning the putt and defeats Lydia Ko, off camera, in a sudden-death playoff to capture LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton’s Country Club on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Nelly Korda’s brilliance was again on display at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. The 25-year-old American defeated Ryann O’Toole in a playoff to record her second straight victory on the LPGA Tour. This win also helped her dethrone Lilia Vu to regain the top spot in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Also, she received a paycheck worth $300,000 as prize money.

Despite starting with a poor round of 1 over 72 on Thursday, the Olympic gold medal winner managed to better her statistics over the next three days. Her game was at its peak during the second and third rounds at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. She carded 4 under 67 on both days to start her play with 7 under par on Sunday. Finally, after a 2 under 69 in the final round, she tied for the top spot with O’Toole.

Nelly Korda defeated Ryann O’Toole to record her 10th title win on the Tour. This also made her overall 39th player to have 10 or more victories on the LPGA Tour.

Nelly Korda Reflects On Her Sensational Win At Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship

After winning her second title of the 2024 season, the 25-year-old golfer spoke to media at Palos Verdes Golf Club. She shared that after making an eagle on the 14th hole on Sunday, she kind of got carried away with nervousness. Later on, she shot “bogey, birdie, bogey, and bogey” in the next four holes, respectively, to get locked on the top spot with Ryann O’Toole. Nelly Korda laughed off on getting herself in tough spots and said,

“I say this all the time, but I seem to always make it interesting. Yeah.. just doing normal Nelly things, making it interesting.”

After winning her 10th LPGA Tour title at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Nelly Korda credited her longtime coach Jamie Mulligan. The American pro stated that she had been quite irregular in the past seven weeks playing golf and her coach helped him a lot to get a groove on her skills.

“[Having Mulligan here] helped a lot just because I haven’t played competitive golf in the past seven weeks. I took at least three-and-a-half weeks off — off of golf — so it was nice to have him here all week. If I was struggling after the round he knew exactly what to say, what to do. He’s also a super positive presence and I enjoy spending a lot of time around him,” Korda said.

Ever since Karrie Webb in 2011, Nelly Korda has been the first player on the LPGA Tour to record two victories out of the first three starts in a season. It will be interesting to see if the American pro records her third win of the season soon.