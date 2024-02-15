Why Tiger Woods’ New Brand ‘Sun Day Red’ Is Named So?

Feb 19, 2023; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods speaks during the trophy presentation following the final round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament with his family. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade’s announcement of building a new clothing line called Sun Day Red has garnered enough attention in the entire golfing fraternity. However, one major question that arose among fans was why the brand has three words in it, especially, the word Sunday written as “Sun Day”.

The official website of the newest clothing line has already disclosed the reason why the brand is named so. As per sundayred.com, there is no rocket science behind why there is a space between ‘Sun’ and ‘Day’. They stated that it was because “there is a special power in 3s.” It further read, “Calling it Sun Day Red was a fun way for us to create something completely different and unexpected.”

If their official description is looked at carefully then Tiger Woods’ newest brand has truly been different and is special in its own way. Since the launch event in Los Angeles, fans have often questioned why was it named so. The Sun Day Red brand further explained it by linking it up with the 15-time major champion. It read,

“Born from a love for being outside in the sun, the joy of playing golf during the day, and a special red being the brand’s power color – as soon as Sun Day Red was placed on a garment for the first time, it just looked perfect.”

When Will Tiger Woods’ Newest Clothing Line Sun Day Red Products Be Up For Sale?

After splitting with Nike in early January 2024, it was highly anticipated that the legendary American golfer would tie up with a new company soon. So, finally, at the launch event in Los Angeles, the 15-time major champion was spotted wearing his iconic red color polo shirt with the new Sun Day Red brand. The newest clothing line has been developed in association with the famous golf product manufacturer TaylorMade.

Tiger Woods wearing a red polo shirt, depicted his long-time tradition of wearing the color on the final day of any professional golf tournament. So, it was quite delightful to see the brand also being called Sun Day Red as mostly the final rounds are held on Sundays.

The newest clothing line will have polo shirts, golf club headcovers, jackets, hoodies, gloves, and shoes in its huge collection. However, the company has only teased a look at the products and the official sale for the public will start on May 1, 2024.

Before the sale begins, Tiger Woods will be making his debut with the Sun Day Red Brand at the Genesis Invitational. If the 15-time major champion makes it inside the cutline, he must surely be donning a legendary red polo shirt on Sunday at Riveria Golf Course.