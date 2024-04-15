“Golf Is Always The Winner” – Greg Norman Reflects On Poignant Experience At Augusta National

Apr 7, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Greg Norman walks on the practice ice green before the final round of LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman attended the 2024 Masters, not as a former professional golfer but as a fan. After completing his three days at Augusta National, the Shark shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. He shared his experience of walking behind the ropes first time among the patrons.

Norman shared a picture of him walking among the patrons and wrote a long text message in his caption. He called the patrons at Augusta National “extremely powerful and poignant.” His caption read,

“The few days I spent at Augusta walking for the first time ever behind the ropes, embedded in heartbeat of golf – the patrons – were extremely powerful and poignant.”

Greg Norman further wrote that he met thousands of people and was overwhelmed with it. He also revealed eating his first “Ham Cheese sandwich and Peach ice cream sandwich” at Augusta National. The Shark also thanked fans for their “words of encouragement.”

Later on, the LIV Golf CEO wrote that his hands were sore from shaking hands with multiple patrons at the 2024 Masters. His Instagram caption further read,

“My right hand is sore from shaking hands with each and every one of you as well as the hugs given to so many. Golf is golf and on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National healthy competition (which is the bedrock of ) resonated.”



Greg Norman wished all the players contending for the final round at the 2024 Masters. He reflected on the purity of the game that is offered at Augusta National.

Fred Couples’ Recent Dig At Greg Norman Reveals The LIV Golf CEO Buying 2024 Masters Ticket Himself

The 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) targeting the LIV Golfer camp for not arranging a ticket for their CEO. A total of 13 players from the Disruptive League were invited to play at the 2024 Masters. However, the 64-year-old took a sly dig at them and offered the Shark a ticket to next year’s edition.

In the recent X post, Fred Couples wrote,

“13 @livgolf_league players in the field for @themasters and none of them could get @sharkgregnorman a ticket? Greg had to buy one? Next year if you need one Shark let me know.”



As of now, Greg Norman has not yet replied to Fred Couples’ tweet. However, the Shark is known for his quirky replies. It will be interesting to see if the LIV Golf CEO comes up with another fitting reply.