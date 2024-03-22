How Women’s Golf Underwent A Huge Transformation This Week

Savannah Vilaubi, from Downey, California, smiles as he goes to pull the ball from the cup after dropping in a blind shot from a sand trap for an eagle on hole number 14 in the first round of the Epson Tour Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Ol Colony in Tuscaloosa.

Before the third event of the 2024 season at Atlantic Beach Country Club this week, the Epson Tour is all set to undergo a huge transformation this week. The Chief Business and Operations Officer, Jody Brothers, highlighted the major difference between men’s and women’s professional golf.

While this Tour, which is a qualifying circuit for the LPGA Tour, struggled to provide its players with the right equipment, Brothers has finally found a solution for the same. Recently, he shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he recalled seeing female professional players on his Tour going to local pro shops to buy golf balls before any event.

Having already served the PGA Tour as Vice President of Business Development, Jody Brothers was really shocked. He was dismayed to see players buying their own golf balls which was something that was never heard of in men’s golf. Disturbed by this, he went on a crusade to find a sponsor to provide golf balls and equipment to the Epson Tour and found one in Callaway Golf.

Epson Tour’s Jody Brothers Announces Partnership With Callaway Golf To Uplift Women’s Golf

In a recent X post, Jody Brothers started by witnessing athletes on the Epson Tour buying their golf balls in a pro shop before a tournament. He wrote,

“Nearly a year ago I witnessed an Epson Tour athlete buying golf balls in the pro shop at one of our events. I was stunned to be honest, as having worked on the men’s side of the game this was almost unheard of.”

He further wrote that since that day they were more focused on finding the right equipment partner for the Epson Tour. He then stated that Callaway Golf came into their support and guaranteed to provide them with balls and gloves.

“@CallawayGolf answered the call in a big way. Guaranteed balls and gloves to any Epson Tour athlete who wants to play them, delivered directly to the player onsite. They are also providing their new Chrome Tour golf ball in all of our practice areas and come out to visit our athletes a handful of times per year to fit players in equipment at no charge,” Brothers wrote,

Jody Brothers also informed in his X post that this week also marks a new practice on the Epson Tour. With a new tournament in the Jacksonville area, the players and the caddies will be getting better treatment by getting breakfast and lunch every day of the week. Earlier, this was done only on the competition days.

These initiatives have totally revolutionized Women’s Golf. All thanks to Epson Tour’s Chief Business and Operations Officer who foresaw these problems and started working on them. It is really a nice sight for the game of golf that even the women’s side of the game is also growing.