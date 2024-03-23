These 24 LIV Golfers Cashed In More Than $1M In Just Four Events

After only four events on the LIV Golf roster, around 24 golfers earned over $1 million. Moreover, the league only teed off last month and the golfers bagged handsome money in a short time. This is because of the decent distribution of the purse among all the players, which includes $4 million for the winner and some compensation for each of the 54 golfers on the field.

Advertisement

Also, the players who land between 52nd and 54th on the leaderboard should get $50,000. Now, let’s take a look at the earnings of some top-tier entities on the LIV list.

LIV Golfers Who Earned More Than $1 Million By March

Joaquin Niemann was the first on the list, having secured victories in two of the four LIV events, earning him $9 million. The next on the list is Dustin Johnson, who leads the 4Aces GC team and entered the 7-digit payout list by triumphing at LIV Golf Las Vegas. The third in the chart is Abraham Ancer, who clinched his maiden triumph at LIV Golf Hong Kong, which rewarded him with a whopping $4.725 million.

Advertisement

Other golfers who bagged more than $1 million include Jon Rahm, who is the reigning 2023 Masters Tournament winner and will tee it off at Augusta National. He had top-10 finishes in each of his four appearances at the LIV events. His third place at LIV Golf Mayakoba helped him earn $1.25 million. The runner-up of the LIV Golf Mayakoba, Sergio Garcia, earned $2.5 million, which must have spiked to $3 million by March.

Another PGA Tour golfer, Tyrell Hatton, who defected to LIV Golf and made his first start in Mexico, earned $457,500 from his T8 finish there. Until now, he has surpassed $1 million in earnings with a T12 position at LIV Golf Las Vegas and two other events. Talor Gooch also earned around $3 million after his four LIV appearances.

Apart from these big names, there are others like Richard Bland, who earned $1.033 million. Then, Matthew Wolff, who finished fourth at LIV Golf, earned over $1 million. Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka earned $1.375 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Here is the entire list of the top 24 earning LIV golfers:

Position Player Prize Money 1st Joaquin Niemann $9,060,000.00 2nd Dustin Johnson $5,086,786.00 3rd Abraham Ancer $4,725,000.00 4th Paul Casey $3,117,500.00 5th Sergio Garcia $3,079,642.85 6th Jon Rahm $2,971,071.00 7th Talor Gooch $2,873,036.00 8th Cameron Smith $2,729,750.00 9th Louis Oosthuizen $2,637,500.00 10th Bryson DeChambeau $2,244,167.00 11th Peter Uihlein $2,229,250.00 12th Charl Schwartzel $2,187,175.00 13th Dean Burmester $2,051,013.85 14th Charles Howell III $1,764,821.00 15th Brooks Koepka $1,570,000.00 16th Carlos Ortiz $1,418,942.85 17th Jason Kokrak $1,418,250.00 18th Graeme McDowell $1,375,904.33 19th Adrian Meronk $1,319,667.00 20th Kevin Na $1,309,942.85 21st Matthew Wolff $1,291,667.00 22nd Tyrrell Hatton $1,263,928.85 23rd Sebastian Munoz $1,136,453.00 24th Richard Bland $1,033,571.00

Thus, as the season proceeds, it will be interesting to see how many more golfers become millionaires on the LIV league.