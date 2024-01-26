Golf Legends Bubba Watson And Brendan Todd Make Public Appearance To Inaugurate New Golf Club

Professional golfer and Pensacola native Bubba Watson addresses the crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium during the announcement that the team will host the Sultanes de Monterrey in April 2024. The press conference was held on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, and Chris Kirk came through to inaugurate a new golf club in Georgia. The golf club will be an 18-hole set-up built on 588 acres, and is fifteen minutes away from Athens. The club will be ready to open by 2026. The idea came from Watson’s old friend, Nick Cassini, and his brother, who invested time to build this project and have their own company called Cassini Holdings.

Moreover, the project got permission from the County Board on January 8. Cassini targets creating a world-class experience through this.

“It’s all centered around creating an amazing golf experience, an amazing golf course…we’re sort of bringing some of the best aspects of all those clubs into this one”.

Bubba Watson, who is a LIV golfer, took a stroll on the site with other pioneers of the endeavor and called it a cold day. Moreover, Cassini and Watson were teammates and hence Cassini was excited about the project. Let’s see what Cassini had to say about the venture.

Bubba Watson’s Longtime Pal Expresses Excitement Regarding The New Golf Venture

Watson and Cassini have been friends since they were only 12. Thus, when Cassini got an opportunity to have an exciting business development with his friend, he couldn’t hold back his emotions.

“When I called Bubba up and told him about this, he immediately was excited about it.”

Added to that, he continued,

“He saw it as a way to give back to the game, to the University of Georgia and with Athens and to really connect more with Athens and the school again. When we got approval, he wanted to come see the property.”

Cassini has hired architects for the clubhouse to attract golfers.

“But we’ll have Tour guys eyeballs on the golf course as well which will be great and add something to it. Our goal is to create a world-class golf club.”

The set-up consists of a dining space, locker room, swimming pool, spa, and much more. The cottages will cost $550,000 and the community apartments will cost up to $1 million. The men and women golfers on the Georgia team will be able to use the course. Cassini plans on a course that goes up to 7400 yards and any golfer can play on that course, irrespective of the level. Moreover, the scenery of the place has a natural topography that will make it a remarkable location.