“PGA Is Decades Behind This”: LIV Golf’s New Collaboration With Tech Giant Marks Massive Win For LIV Golf

LIV Golf has signed a multi-year deal with tech giant Google Cloud and PMY which has taken the entire golfing fraternity in a fray. The agreement will now allow the league to provide its viewers to watch any of their favorite players at any time in a tournament.

The new feature called “Any Shot, Any Time” will be available for fans on the LIV Golf Plus app. It is not just limited to selecting players, fans can choose their favorite team or group. They can also demand their favorite highlight reels from any round and they can watch up to four windows on a single screen.

Fans React To LIV Golf’s Newest Partnership With Google

Soon after the announcement was made on Thursday morning, an X user named Josh Carpenter shared the information on his handle. Golf journalist, Dan Rapaport, reposted the former’s information with a sly dig at the PGA Tour. He wrote that the Tour had been constantly scrambling against LIV Golf’s money and now it would be interesting to see if they can match the technological advancements of the League.

Fans were highly critical of the PGA Tour being a lot behind in technological advancement. They even praised LIV Golf’s initiative to provide fans an easier way to watch their favorite players live. One of the fans appreciated the new tech move from the league and stated that the Northern American Golf Circuit was a decade behind on the same.

Another fan said that LIV was “the best thing” that happened to golf since Tiger Woods. He added describing competition as being equal to innovation.

There was fan who felt that LIV Golf’s newest innovation would force the PGA Tour match up and that was a great sign for the game of golf.

Another fan described his “biggest criticism” of the PGA Tour and said that it was quite frustrating to switch television channels to watch different tournaments, unlike LIV Golf which has its own OTT platform.

One of the fans criticized ESPN for not being able to broadcast golf and said that the League exactly knows how to do it.

Fans were appreciative of the LIV Golf League for their innovations in making the game of golf even more watchable. Some stated that the disruptive league has been challenging the PGA Tour in the best possible way and it would certainly grow the game of golf. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top comments from fans on X:

LIV Golf’s newest innovation might turn their stars and help them grow their TV ratings. But the major question that arises here is if they would be able to provide commentary with the same. Also, they would be able to make it perfect with no delay. Whatever, these questions are, they will all be answered on February 2, when the league kicks off with their first event at Mayakoba.